Five Day Organisational Development Course: Demystifying the Organisation and Working with Organisational Models

The "Organisational Development" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Organisations are continually faced with the challenges of developing a confident and competent workforce in order to achieve organisational goals, increase productivity and positive outcomes. Organisational Development training course will help managers realise their importance and role in communications within the company and outside, appreciate the process and the tools and ultimately use them at subsequent situations.
By the end of the course, participants will be able to:
- Understand the components of an Organisational Development process
- Review managerial motivation and barriers to support OD
- Describe the project plan design implications for OD, the stimuli that can be used to develop deeper
- understanding and benchmarks for the best Organisational Development practice
- Contract the types of training and knowledge management that compliment project designs
- Create a realistic and inspirational...
- Identify a broad action plan focussed on areas of key development
Key Topics Covered:
Defining organisation development
- Demystifying the organisation and working with organisational models
- Looking at the organisation as a whole and thinking in layers'
- The OD Mindset: thinking systemically
- Making sense of OD interventions
Organisational Development concepts and processes
- Intake process
- Transactional Analysis
- Organisation Diagnosis
Choosing an organisation design model and approach
- Making the case for organisation design
- Relating structural choices to business strategy
- Surfacing the risks in the organisation design project
- Involving leaders and other stakeholders
- Measuring progress during and after the design work.
Agreeing the programme governance
- Deciding the role of HR in organisation design
- Enhancing the effectiveness of training programmes
