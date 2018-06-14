Five Day Organisational Development Course: Demystifying the Organisation and Working with Organisational Models

Organisations are continually faced with the challenges of developing a confident and competent workforce in order to achieve organisational goals, increase productivity and positive outcomes. Organisational Development training course will help managers realise their importance and role in communications within the company and outside, appreciate the process and the tools and ultimately use them at subsequent situations.

By the end of the course, participants will be able to:

Understand the components of an Organisational Development process

Review managerial motivation and barriers to support OD

Describe the project plan design implications for OD, the stimuli that can be used to develop deeper

understanding and benchmarks for the best Organisational Development practice

Contract the types of training and knowledge management that compliment project designs

Create a realistic and inspirational...

Identify a broad action plan focussed on areas of key development

Key Topics Covered:



Defining organisation development

Demystifying the organisation and working with organisational models

Looking at the organisation as a whole and thinking in layers'

The OD Mindset: thinking systemically

Making sense of OD interventions

Organisational Development concepts and processes

Intake process

Transactional Analysis

Organisation Diagnosis

Choosing an organisation design model and approach

Making the case for organisation design

Relating structural choices to business strategy

Surfacing the risks in the organisation design project

Involving leaders and other stakeholders

Measuring progress during and after the design work.

Agreeing the programme governance

Deciding the role of HR in organisation design

Enhancing the effectiveness of training programmes

