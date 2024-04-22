Five Days of Giveaways: JTV® and Bouquet Box Celebrate Mom

National jewelry retailer partners with DIY floral arranging company for Mother's Day giveaways

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer, broadcast network, and e-commerce platform, today announced a new partnership with Bouquet Box, the first ever DIY floral arranging company, to launch exciting giveaways just in time to celebrate the wonderful mothers and mother figures in your life. This week, JTV viewers will have the chance to win a spectacular Mother's Day arrangement from Bouquet Box – providing everything needed to create a professional-level floral arrangement.

Through Friday, April 26, JTV and Bouquet Box will be giving away bouquets daily on JTV broadcast channels nationwide.

Bouquet Box was founded by Courtney Sixx and is comprised of a team of lifestyle experts with a passion for beautiful flowers and DIY projects. Through Friday, April 26, JTV and Bouquet Box will be giving away bouquets daily on JTV broadcast channels nationwide. Those hoping to win a bouquet with stunning blooms and brilliant greenery should tune into JTV daily from 2 p.m. to midnight ET and enter by calling Customer Care at 1-800-619-3000 or visiting JTV Live on Facebook. No purchase is required. For official terms, see jtv.com/giveawayrules.

"We're thrilled to partner with Bouquet Box to provide our loyal JTV customers with a one-of-a-kind gift experience to honor the incredible women who have shaped our lives with love, wisdom, and unwavering support," said Chip Smith, Chief Marketing Officer of JTV. "Like jewelry, flowers are a fantastic way to express our appreciation. This collaboration between JTV and Bouquet Box makes perfect sense, and we can't wait to see all the beautiful arrangements and special moments shared."

Bouquet Box's mission is to make sophisticated floral arrangements accessible and attainable for everyone. The company works with a top-tier group of farms, suppliers, distributors, and customer service associates to ensure a truly exceptional product.

"Our Bouquet Box kits, compete with custom tools and grid lid system, are so simple, even the most novice floral arranger will have fun and feel so accomplished doing it," said Courtney Sixx, Founder and Co-Designer of Bouquet Box. "Plus, creating one of our arrangements is the perfect activity to do with friends and family, especially moms with their kids and their own moms. That is why we are so excited about this collaboration with JTV. The beauty of flowers and jewelry makes so much sense, and it is the perfect way to remind moms how much they are loved."

About JTV

JTV® is a leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 30-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to approximately 80 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, Pinterest TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Bouquet Box:

Bouquet Box was founded by lifestyle and DIY expert Courtney Sixx and the collections are co-designed with celebrity florist, Mark's Garden. Each monthly arrangement is inspired by displays from A-list events Mark's Garden has designed (including the Oscars Governors Ball, the Golden Globes, and celebrity weddings), red carpet and runway fashions and master works of art. The idea of Bouquet Box is simple: Designed by us. Arranged by you. With each order, the exact number of curated flowers for that month's design is delivered fresh from eco-friendly farm partners, along with complimentary vase, grid lid and professional tools, plus arrangement-specific photo how-to cards, simple for even the novice floral arranger to follow. Designs are available in lush Petite, fuller Classic size or larger Deluxe versions. Bouquet Box can be purchased individually or as subscriptions. Prices start at $79 for the Bouquet Box experience. The brand continues to add floral design products to its line with the development of wedding, baby shower/reveal and roses-only lines coming soon.

SOURCE Jewelry Television