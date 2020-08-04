Five ENA Members Earn Journal of Emergency Nursing Awards

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association proudly announced five members as recipients of the 2020 Journal of Emergency Nursing awards.

JEN is ENA's peer-reviewed journal that features original research and updates from the emergency nursing field, while also covering practice and professional issues. Nearly 50,000 ENA members receive the journal.

This year, ENA recognized the JEN Reviewer of the Year, Authors of the Year and, for the first time, the Editor-in-Chief's Choice. The recipients are:

JEN Review of the Year: Todd Smith, PhD, APRN, AGACNP-BC, FNP-C, EMT-P, is a prolific and reliable reviewer who consistently provides authors with expert, insightful and respectful guidance that reflect his understanding of research methods and the topic's application to the emergency nursing practice.

JEN Authors of the Year: Steven Donahue, MS, BSN, RN; Michael Schwien, BSN, RN; and Danielle LaVallee, BSN, RN, for their article "Educating Emergency Department Staff on the Identification and Treatment of Human Trafficking Victims," which was published in the January 2019 issue of the journal. The article provides an innovative, evidence-based explanation of their emergency department's successful online human trafficking training to help fill a gap in knowledge on this worldwide problem.

JEN Editor-in-Chief's Choice: Gamze Yilmaz, PhD, RN, and Dilek Küҫük Alemdar, PhD, RN, for their article "Using Buzzy, Shotblocker, and Bubble Blowing in a Pediatric Emergency Department to Reduce the Pain and Fear Caused by Intramuscular Injection: A Randomized Controlled Trial." Published in the journal's September 2019 issue, the article describes the authors' test of a low-cost device that applies cold and vibration to the intramuscular injection site. The evidence showed the device reduced a child's pain and fear associated with the injection, providing a promising nursing intervention for this pediatric procedure.

"Our award-winning authors and reviewers demonstrate an impressive and consistent commitment to excellence in practice, research, education, leadership and mentorship," said JEN Editor-in-Chief Jessica Castner, PhD, RN, CEN, AE-C, FAEN, FAAN. "They are trailblazing emergency nursing practice innovations and improvements while illuminating the path to continuously elevate the specialty of emergency nursing."

ENA President Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN, added, "Driven by their front-line experiences, emergency nurses have tremendous perspective and insights that can have far-reaching impacts on emergency care. Contributing to, and being published in, a peer-reviewed journal is a major career achievement, and ENA is proud to honor our members who commit their time and talent to make every issue of JEN a must-read."

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Senior Manager, PR & Communications

847-460-4017

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

Related Links

http://www.ena.org

