Five Energy-Efficient Tips Offered for Summer Savings

PHOENIX, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading home service company Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is offering simple and affordable tips to Phoenix homeowners to keep energy costs down and keep cool this summer when the temperatures climb.

"High temperatures don't have to equal a high energy bill," said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. "There are ways to keep your costs reasonable while also staying comfortable. It's natural to want to lower the temperature on the thermostat, but there are other methods that can be quite effective without putting so much strain on your wallet."

Akhoian has five recommendations for homeowners hoping to keep their energy bills from skyrocketing:

Weatherproof your home: Use caulk or weather-stripping to seal any leaks around windows and doors that might allow warm air to come in.

Use caulk or weather-stripping to seal any leaks around windows and doors that might allow warm air to come in. Be smart with meal- planning : On hot days, avoid using the oven and other appliances. Fix sandwiches, eat salads or consider grilling outside.

On hot days, avoid using the oven and other appliances. Fix sandwiches, eat salads or consider grilling outside. Use fans: According to the Department of Energy, using a ceiling fan will allow a homeowner to raise the thermostat temperature by four degrees. Be sure to keep them turning counterclockwise in the summer, and turn them off if you aren't in the room.

According to the Department of Energy, using a ceiling fan will allow a homeowner to raise the thermostat temperature by four degrees. Be sure to keep them turning counterclockwise in the summer, and turn them off if you aren't in the room. Keep your AC in check: Be sure your vents aren't covered and always replace dirty air filters. It's also recommended homeowners schedule a tune-up, as a properly maintained unit will run more efficiently.

Be sure your vents aren't covered and always replace dirty air filters. It's also recommended homeowners schedule a tune-up, as a properly maintained unit will run more efficiently. Control your water use: Take short showers rather than long baths, and avoid washing clothes in warm or cold water. The dishwasher also uses less water than hand-washing dishes.

"Homeowners should consider upgrades like programmable thermostats, low-flow faucets and other energy-efficiency choices, but there are many options that homeowners can do on their own and make a noticeable difference in their energy bill," Akhoian said.

To learn more energy-saving options and Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air services, please visit https://rooterhero.com/ or call 844-219-2215.

About Rooter Hero

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 90 years of plumbing heritage, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer. The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Now operating in nine convenient locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero is offering extended Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com/ or call 844-219-2215.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Rooter Hero

Related Links

https://rooterhero.com

