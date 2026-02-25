Florida Poly partners with Taiwan tech university to advance STEM innovation

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University and National Chin-Yi University of Technology (NCUT) in Taichung, Taiwan, are partnering to amplify their international research momentum and build new solutions for today's evolving technological landscape.

Dr. Devin Stephenson (left), president of Florida Polytechnic University, and Dr. Kuen-Suan Chen, president of National Chin-Yi University of Technology in Taichung, Taiwan, have signed an agreement to launch an international academic and research exchange program between the two institutions.

The two institutions signed an agreement that allows for mutual exchanges of faculty for academic engagement, graduate and undergraduate students for study and research opportunities, and joint programs that strengthen connections between academia and industry. Potential collaboration areas may include mechanical and electrical engineering, advanced manufacturing, and technologies of the future.

The agreement was developed following an international trade and business development leadership mission to Asia in October 2025. Dr. Devin Stephenson, Florida Poly's president, joined Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly and Secretary of State Cord Byrd on the mission to Taiwan and Japan to cultivate strategic global alliances.

"This partnership is a natural fit for two universities committed to applied, industry-driven STEM education," Stephenson said. "We look forward to the mutual benefits this collaboration will bring to our faculty, students and research endeavors as we work together to advance academic excellence."

Florida Poly is the state's only university exclusively dedicated to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), positioning it as an emerging leader in STEM education and innovation. NCUT complements this focus as a distinguished tech institution celebrated for its strengths in engineering fields, with emphasis on practical, hands-on learning.

"We are excited to partner with Florida Poly to advance academic exchanges and research cooperation that benefit students and faculty at both institutions," said Dr. Kuen-Suan Chen, president of NCUT.

The new partnership supports Florida Poly's strategic goal of expanding its global engagement while creating opportunities for students and faculty to engage in cutting-edge research projects and academic exchanges. The five-year agreement takes effect immediately, with the opportunity for renewal to support continued collaboration.

SOURCE Florida Polytechnic University