Five Financial Institutions Leveraging Jack Henry Technology Win 2024 WebAwards

Hocking Valley Bank, Armed Forces Bank, Mid American Credit Union, Shore United Bank, and Freedom First Credit Union offer modern and streamlined experiences to accountholders

MONETT, Mo., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is proud to announce that five financial institutions have received WebAwards for websites built using Jack Henry web hosting and design services.

Hocking Valley Bank won the award for Best Bank Website, marking the fifth consecutive year a Jack Henry client has won a "Best of" category. Armed Forces Bank and Mid American Credit Union also received Outstanding Website awards. In addition, Shore United Bank was awarded Bank Standard of Excellence, while Freedom First Credit Union earned the Credit Union Standard of Excellence.

For Hocking Valley Bank, the new website is a hit with accountholders. First-time visitors to the site are up 19 percent and online banking transactions are up 30 percent. The increase in web traffic, along with other strategic initiatives, is yielding positive results for the bank, including an impressive $20 million in year-over-year growth for loans.

"After successfully completing the bank's rebranding project, we continued collaborating with Jack Henry, using our new branding to develop a website that truly felt like us, while also providing a cutting-edge digital banking platform," said Hocking Valley Bank President & CEO Tammy Bobo. "The creative team exceeded our expectations, and very early in the process, we knew we were on to something incredibly special. Jack Henry shared our vision of making banking more welcoming and approachable, with 'banking doesn't have to be uptight, and neither does your banker,' as our motto. We are thrilled that our collaborative efforts led to this award."

Now in its 18th year, the Web Marketing Association's WebAwards program is the longest-running annual website award competition dedicated to setting standards of excellence for website development. Experts from around the world judge sites across 88 industries on several criteria, including design, innovation, content, interactivity, copywriting, and ease of use.

