Jack Henry Named to IDC FinTech Rankings Top 25

Annual revenue lands financial technology provider on prestigious list for 17th consecutive year

MONETT, Mo., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that the company has been named to IDC's 2025 FinTech rankings for the 17th consecutive year. Jack Henry ranked 12th on this prestigious list, which recognizes leading companies that provide hardware, software, and services to the financial technology services industry.

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be $775 billion (USD) by 2028.

"We are pleased to be recognized again for our steadfast ability to provide innovative technology driven by our incredible associates," said Jack Henry President and CEO Greg Adelson. "We're poised for the future in our commitment to provide cutting-edge technology to help banks and credit unions win and meet the evolving needs of their customers."

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace innovation and integrate innovative technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. IDC said that Jack Henry and other companies featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise Top 25, are committed to helping financial services companies successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world.

"IDC has been producing the IDC FinTech Rankings for 23 years, providing a list of the largest 150 financial technology providers in the world", says Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC. "The companies on this list provide the innovation necessary to keep the financial service industry at the forefront of providing modern digital experiences, technologies and platforms across all banking, capital markets and insurance organizations."

IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about this year's findings that is available to view or download here.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For nearly 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at jackhenry.com

