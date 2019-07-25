Five Iron Golf Will Tee Off in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor golf and entertainment venue Five Iron Golf today officially unveiled Baltimore as its fifth location worldwide. Five Iron expects the 10,000-square-foot facility, located at 415 South Central Avenue, to open to the public in late 2019.

Five Iron has re-shaped urban golf culture, growing from an original lesson crew in New York to a re-imagined, high-tech, inclusive urban golf experience for golfers and non-golfers alike. Five Iron is for everyone.

"We are thrilled to introduce Five Iron to the community of Baltimore," said CEO and Co-Founder Jared Solomon. "We're confident Five Iron will become an integral attraction in this vibrant city of sports, culture, and entertainment."

For the serious golfer, Five Iron Golf Baltimore will host nine state-of-the-art Full Swing simulators, Trackman lesson studios, experienced teaching professionals, leagues, club storage, showers, 100% top-of-the line clubs to use (complimentary), and in-house club fitting.

For the less-than-serious golfer (and let's be honest, most of the serious golfers too), Five Iron offers flexible event spaces, full bar service, a fantastic food menu, ping pong and other games, widescreen TVs, and much more.

Founded in 2017, Five Iron Golf's popularity has been soaring, with two locations now open in Manhattan, and three more expected to open in Philadelphia, Chicago and Baltimore later this year. Since opening, Five Iron has not only created more jobs within its cities and the golf industry, but has also created a unique event space for corporate and weekend outings, complementing the community and lifestyle of its neighborhoods.

For updates on Five Iron Golf Baltimore's site progress, contact baltimore@fiveirongolf.com or follow @fiveirongolf on social.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is a leader in indoor golf entertainment, with two locations in Manhattan. Each location offers a laid-back environment with a bar and kitchen as well as Full Swing simulators that provide real-time ball tracking data. With dynamic event space for groups of all sizes, Five Iron stands as the emerging entertainment complex for enjoying golf in a city. To learn more, visit www.fiveirongolf.com or follow @fiveirongolf on social media.

