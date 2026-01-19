Five Leading Travel Technology Providers Choose SabreMosaic™ Travel Marketplace to Unlock Access to Over 40 NDC Airline

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and LONDON, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading global travel technology company, today announced that five travel technology providers—Lleego, Vibe, TPConnects, Ypsilon.net, and Mesh—have chosen to connect to SabreMosaic™ Travel Marketplace, unlocking access for their connected leisure, corporate, and online travel sellers to shop, book, and fully service New Distribution Capability (NDC) content from 42 airlines within their existing workflows.

By selecting SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace, these companies are responding to the growing demand for unified access to modern airline content, including NDC. Sabre now offers the industry's broadest NDC airline coverage, with recent global launches including British Airways, Iberia, Air France, KLM, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Emirates, and a pipeline of more than 60 additional carriers coming online. This breadth allows agencies and corporates using these five leading travel technology providers to access NDC offers, continuous pricing, bundled fares, and new ancillaries in the same environment as traditional and low-cost carrier content, without the need for separate direct connections or custom integrations for each airline. Each of the five providers will enable SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace content progressively, following their own roadmaps, creating flexibility while opening the pathway for future activations.

The technical foundation for this expansion is Sabre's structured approach to NDC integrations, which standardizes airline-specific nuances. Rather than building and maintaining one-off connections to individual airlines, these providers use Sabre's harmonized APIs to present multi-source content, including NDC, consistently. The capabilities span end-to-end workflows, and enable execution of all post-booking actions, cancellation, void, refund, exchange, seat selection, and ancillary management, regardless of the airline.

For agencies and buyers, the result is a significant reduction in manual workarounds, fewer errors, and faster onboarding of new airline content. NDC content sits alongside traditional and low-cost carrier options in unified displays, allowing agents to compare options like-for-like and select the offer that best fits traveler needs and program rules. Corporate buyers retain their policy controls and duty-of-care visibility when their online booking tools are powered through Sabre. They also gain access to airline features such as continuous pricing and exclusive promotions without introducing parallel systems or retraining teams.

"Lleego, Vibe, TPConnects, Ypsilon.net, and Mesh have gone beyond connectivity to deliver the book-and-service depth agencies expect," said Miguel Gonzalez, Senior Director Global Commercial Planning, Management Consulting and Partner Solutions at Sabre. "Their customers can use NDC from carriers we've launched across the marketplace, and they can do it inside the same agent and corporate tools they trust today. That is how you scale NDC, pairing coverage leadership with workflows that protect efficiency."

By expanding their NDC connection through Sabre, these partners help agencies and corporates to adopt modern airline content without adding systems. The technical lift shifts from bespoke, airline-by-airline builds to a unified implementation that preserves servicing parity, compliance, and reporting. The result is faster activation, fewer workarounds, and better traveler outcomes.

