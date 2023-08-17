Five Lyons & Simmons Attorneys Recognized Among Best Lawyers in America

Firm founders Michael Lyons, Chris Simmons honored for plaintiffs personal injury, commercial litigation work

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five attorneys from the Lyons & Simmons, LLP, trial firm have earned recognition from The Best Lawyers in America.

Name partners Michael Lyons and Christopher Simmons were chosen for the 2024 edition of the Best Lawyers legal guide for their successful representation of plaintiffs involved in personal injury litigation. Also earning a place among the top personal injury litigators is partner Christopher Carr. Lyons and Simmons earned additional recognition for their commercial litigation work.

This is the sixth selection for Lyons and the fourth for Simmons. It is the first for Carr.

One of the legal industry's oldest and most respected peer-review guides, The Best Lawyers in America recognizes the top legal talent from across the country. Selection is based on confidential peer evaluations, with final selection made following rigorous editorial research.

Also receiving recognition for their plaintiffs personal injury work are partner Stephen Higdon and associate Michael Fechner. They were selected to the companion Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch listing of the top attorneys who have been in private practice no more than nine years.

It is the fourth Ones to Watch selection for Higdon, who also was recognized for his commercial litigation work. It is the first for Fechner.

The attorneys of Lyons & Simmons have a national reputation for obtaining outstanding results securing record-setting verdicts in life-altering personal injury and wrongful death cases. Lyons, serving as co-counsel in a May 2023 trial, helped secure an $860 million verdict against a prominent real estate developer for the death of a young Dallas woman killed when a tower crane collapsed, tearing through her apartment. The firm's $10.13 million medical malpractice win was among Texas' Top Verdicts for 2022, helping earn the firm National Law Journal Elite Trial Lawyers finalist distinction for the second time in three years.

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP, is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country.

