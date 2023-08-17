Five Lyons & Simmons Attorneys Recognized Among Best Lawyers in America

News provided by

Lyons & Simmons

17 Aug, 2023, 09:56 ET

Firm founders Michael Lyons, Chris Simmons honored for plaintiffs personal injury, commercial litigation work

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five attorneys from the Lyons & Simmons, LLP, trial firm have earned recognition from The Best Lawyers in America.

Name partners Michael Lyons and Christopher Simmons were chosen for the 2024 edition of the Best Lawyers legal guide for their successful representation of plaintiffs involved in personal injury litigation. Also earning a place among the top personal injury litigators is partner Christopher Carr. Lyons and Simmons earned additional recognition for their commercial litigation work.

This is the sixth selection for Lyons and the fourth for Simmons. It is the first for Carr.

One of the legal industry's oldest and most respected peer-review guides, The Best Lawyers in America recognizes the top legal talent from across the country. Selection is based on confidential peer evaluations, with final selection made following rigorous editorial research.

Also receiving recognition for their plaintiffs personal injury work are partner Stephen Higdon and associate Michael Fechner. They were selected to the companion Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch listing of the top attorneys who have been in private practice no more than nine years.

It is the fourth Ones to Watch selection for Higdon, who also was recognized for his commercial litigation work. It is the first for Fechner.

The attorneys of Lyons & Simmons have a national reputation for obtaining outstanding results securing record-setting verdicts in life-altering personal injury and wrongful death cases. Lyons, serving as co-counsel in a May 2023 trial, helped secure an $860 million verdict against a prominent real estate developer for the death of a young Dallas woman killed when a tower crane collapsed, tearing through her apartment. The firm's $10.13 million medical malpractice win was among Texas' Top Verdicts for 2022, helping earn the firm National Law Journal Elite Trial Lawyers finalist distinction for the second time in three years.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP    
Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP, is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country.   

Media Contact:   
Rhonda Reddick   
800-559-4534   
[email protected]     

SOURCE Lyons & Simmons

Also from this source

Lyons & Simmons' $10.1 Million Medical Malpractice Win Among Top 2022 Texas Verdicts

Dallas Trial Firm Lyons & Simmons Adds Appellate, Trial Attorney P. Wes Black

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.