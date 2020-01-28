Five National Organizations Partnering to Celebrate Second Chances for Neighbors Who Have Been Incarcerated

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Together recently announced a nationwide effort to recruit and train dozens of churches in the United States to hold simultaneous "Second Chance Job Fairs" to help citizens returning to society after serving time in prison.

Four notable organizations have agreed to partner with Better Together for this event, including Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM), Prison Fellowship, Correctional Ministries & Chaplains Association (CMCA), and Jobs for Life. The coalition will work together to identify and support churches and communities hosting job fairs as part of the nationwide day.

The Nationwide Day of Second Chances will take place on April 30, 2020.

"We are very excited to be working with these great organizations to demonstrate unity around our shared vision for welcoming and empowering neighbors who have served their time and are ready for a fresh start," says Megan Rose, CEO of Better Together. "We're called Better Together because we know collaboration is essential, and we're honored to welcome these partners into this critical effort."

Each partnering organization is a leader in equipping churches and communities to support those who are currently, or have been, incarcerated. They bring expertise, compassion, and networks of supporters to help make the day a success.

"CMCA is excited to partner with Better Together to help promote April as Second Chance Month and, specifically, the Nationwide Day of Second Chances on April 30," said Laurel Larson, Correctional Ministries and Chaplains Association Coordinator. "This nationwide event represents a significant opportunity to engage local churches, volunteers and organizations in assisting and supporting returning citizens in the local community."

Better Together has collaborated with churches to host more than 80 job fairs to date, serving almost 18,000 people. At each event, in a setting of compassion and celebration, the job interview rate exceeds 100 percent and one in four people get hired on-the-spot.

Churches participating in the nationwide event will attend live online trainings as well as receive all the materials for free that they need to execute their local job fairs. Churches can express interest in hosting a job fair by visiting https://bettertogetherus.org/events/secondchances/.

For media inquiries, please contact the Better Together team at media@bettertogetherus.org.

SOURCE Better Together