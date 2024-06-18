Five New Members Join the NRMP® Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is pleased to present the five new board members appointed to its 20-member Board of Directors.

"I'm proud to welcome the newest members to the NRMP Board" said Deborah Clements, MD, NRMP Board Chair. "I believe they will bring thoughtful insight to key issues and actively support the organization's continued focus on improving the experiences of learners, residents, and all other stakeholders invested in the transition to residency."

Candice P. Chen, MD MPH, is an Associate Professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management in the Milken Institute School of Public Health at The George Washington University. In that role she focuses on health workforce, primary care, and health professions education. Prior, Dr. Chen served as Director of the Division of Medicine and Dentistry in the Bureau of Health Workforce at the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), where she oversaw programs including the Teaching Health Centers program, Children's Hospital GME, and the National Research Service Award for research training in primary care. Dr. Chen received her medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine and her Master of Public Health degree from The George Washington University with a concentration in Community Oriented Primary Care.

Dakota James Marshall, is a rising third-year medical student at Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glendale, Arizona where he serves as Class Council President. Prior to enrolling in medical school, Mr. Marshall worked as the Clinical Lead in a COVID-19 Vaccination Point of Dispensing (POD) site in Tucson, Arizona. He received his bachelor's degree in Physiology from the University of Arizona and a Master of Arts degree in biomedical sciences from Midwestern University.

Maria E. Padilla, MD, FAAP, MSc, MEdL, is an Associate Professor of Medical Education and Executive Associate Dean for Academic and Student Affairs at the Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine at Nova Southeastern University. She also serves as Faculty Accreditation Lead for the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME), possessing extensive understanding of and expertise in program and institution accreditation as well as medical school curriculum and quality improvement. Dr. Padilla is a member of the Medical Education Senior Leaders community with the Association of American Medical Colleges and is the recipient of the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching from Nova Southeastern University College of Allopathic Medicine. She received her medical degree from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and a Master of Science in Medical Education Leadership from the University of New England.

Colin P. West, M.D., Ph.D., is a Professor of Medicine, Medical Education, and Biostatistics at Mayo Clinic where he also serves as Director of the Program on Physician Wellbeing. His research interests and areas of expertise focus on medical education, evidence-based medicine, and contributors of physician well-being ranging from burnout and depression to resilience and satisfaction with training. Since 2020, Dr. West has served as Vice Chair of the Education Research Committee at Mayo Clinic, which is charged with establishing standards to protect learners as vulnerable research participants while also facilitating high-quality education scholarship. He received his medical degree and a doctoral degree in biostatistics from the University of Iowa and is a past recipient of the Distinguished Educator Award and Distinguished Service Award from Mayo Clinic.

Acacia Williams, MD, is an Internal Medicine Resident at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Prior to joining Case Western Reserve, Dr. Williams received dual degrees in medicine and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University. Her leadership roles include serving as Vice President of Finance for the Medical Student Council while at Indiana University and serving as President of Local Initiatives for 7 Elements, a volunteer program in the Center for Global Health Equity at Indiana University, through which she established a partnership between the Indiana University School of Medicine and the Salvation Army Center Harbor Light Drug and Rehabilitation Center.

"We are fortunate to have Dr. Chen, Mr. Marshall, Dr. Padilla, Dr. West, and Dr. Williams join our Board of Directors" said NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, MBA, BSN. "I have no doubt their range of experiences and interests will translate into valuable perspectives as the NRMP continues to advance its strategic priorities and goals."

The terms of the NRMP's newly appointed Board members will commence on July 1. The NRMP gratefully acknowledges the dedication and service of the following individuals, whose terms on the Board expire June 30:

Holly Humphrey , MD

, MD Alvin Roth , PhD

, PhD Edward Salsberg , MPA

, MPA Manuel Reyes , DO

, DO Anil Wadhwani, MD, PhD

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1953 to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency and fellowship positions with the preferences of clinical program directors. The NRMP conducts the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 48,000 registrants and the Specialties Matching Services for more than 70 subspecialty Fellowship Matches.

