Five North Texas Families Sue Daycare Center After Unqualified Teacher Hit and Threatened Kids

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five families are suing Children's Learning Adventure Childcare Center's Willow Bend location, claiming the North Texas daycare center violated multiple laws including a teacher using an inappropriate discipline tactic of "popping" 3- and 4-year-old children with a wooden spoon. The suit also alleges that the teacher threatened the group of 15 toddlers that she was charged with, using fear and intimidation tactics when they misbehaved. The complaint continues that the Children's Learning Adventure Childcare Center-Willow Bend director and other employees reported hearing the teacher's screams from other areas of the daycare center and did nothing about it.

Families finally learned about the shocking behavior when one 4-year-old finally told his mother in March 2022.

Children's Learning Adventure Childcare Center advertised being the first early childcare provider with a dedicated teacher training and success staff. However, Tonya Rush, the teacher named in the suit, had no childcare certification or formal training from the facility for her job as the single caregiver for a large group of toddlers, according to the complaint. Without proper training, including how to properly redirect a child's misbehavior, Rush failed on multiple occasions. She would become overwhelmed and seek help to control and supervise the toddlers in her classroom at Children's Learning Adventure Childcare Center-Willow Bend, the suit states. The complaint continues that Rush's requests were met with laughs by the other caregivers. Rush struggled with her mental health, reaching out to religious advisers and help hotlines during her lunch break at Children's Learning Adventure Childcare Center.

"Children's Learning Adventure Child Care Center acted in the interest of profits over the well-being of a classroom of toddlers," says Russell Button, founder of The Button Law Firm and one of the daycare injury lawyers representing the five families in the case. "But more importantly, the daycare center did not take enough action in removing the caregiver, who was clearly unprepared and unfit for the job."

An investigation from the state of Texas substantiated the multiple complaints from parents regarding Rush using illegal discipline tactics, according to the lawsuit.

The case is Adrienne Brewer, Individually and as Next Friend of M.B.Z., a minor child; Britney Torres, Individually and as Next Friend of E.T., a minor child; Courtney Cross, Individually and as Next Friend of M.S., a minor child; Ekaterina Jones, Individually and as Next Friend of R.J. and Z.J., minor children; and Janet Gonzalez, Individually and as Next Friend of J.M.L.G., a minor child, vs. Children's Learning Adventure of Texas LLC d/b/a Children's Learning Adventure Child Care Center; and Tonya Rush, Cause No. CC-23-05293-B in Dallas County, Texas. A copy of the complaint can be accessed here.

