Five Reasons to Get Outside and Celebrate Trails This Spring

On Celebrate Trails Day, Rails to Trails Conservancy marks 40 years of impact, calling on Americans to lift up the ways that trails are essential infrastructure in our communities

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rails to Trails Conservancy, the nation's largest trails, walking and biking advocacy organization, is calling on Americans to get outside for Celebrate Trails Day, lifting up the role of America's 42,500+ miles of multiuse trails as essential infrastructure in communities nationwide.

Celebrate Trails Day is the annual celebration of the spring trail season, recognized on the fourth Saturday in April and organized by Rails to Trails Conservancy. On April 25, 2026, hundreds of activities are expected nationwide. RTC is the country’s largest trails, walking and biking advocacy organization, dedicated to building a nation connected by trails, reimagining public spaces to create safe ways for everyone to walk, bike, and be active outdoors. Speed Speed

Taking place on April 25, 2026, Celebrate Trails Day is an annual festivity with events taking place in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. These community-led activities illustrate the direct impact trails have on people and places—from helping people navigate their communities to growing economic opportunities, and delivering quality of life for everyone. This year, the event takes on additional meaning as RTC's marks its 40th anniversary. Activities will illustrate the grassroots activism at the origins of the trails movement and the transformative impact that this infrastructure delivers to the American landscape.

"2026 is a momentous year. The alignment of RTC's 40th anniversary with America's 250th birthday puts into perspective the unique ways that trails have transformed our country in recent decades," said Brandi Horton, RTC's vice president of communications. "In 1986, there were only a handful of rail-trails nationwide. Today, trails connect communities in every single state and offer a powerful way to experience and honor America's past, present and future."

To prepare for the spring season and Celebrate Trails Day, RTC offers these five reasons to get outside on trails:

Time on the trail is joyful. Simply put, trails are fun! It's hard not to have a good time when you're on the trail, but that joy also translates to impact. In a recent poll, Americans shared that they primarily use trails for exercise (65%), enjoying a bike ride or walk (58%), connecting with nature (49%) and recreating (44%)—and that overall, trails contribute to community well-being (86%). The ways to enjoy trails are limitless, as are the benefits they bring to people and places. Trails connect communities. Trails are gathering places nationwide, building community and bringing people together, creating literal and physical connections. One-third of people report that spending time with friends and family is a primary reason they use trails (32%), and the more than 150 trail networks that are in development nationwide are creating new ways for people in every state to use trails to connect to the places they want to go. Trails tell vibrant stories of America's history and heritage. Across the country, trails create pathways to the rich history and diverse heritage of regions they traverse. Whether honoring the nation's industrial roots along railroad and canal corridors, or intersecting with important historical sites, trails create an intimate way to get to know the stories, cultures, people and places that make America special. Your time on the trail makes a difference. When we're out on the trail, we send a message that these spaces matter to the people who live in our communities. That's especially important right now because decisions are being made about federal programs that invest in America's trails, and there is serious concern that progress to create, connect and maintain this vital infrastructure will be derailed. Whether you're enjoying a stroll, commuting to work, or finding respite in nature, it all uplifts the ways trails are essential infrastructure. There are countless ways to participate! Celebrate Trails Day creates a moment to find new trails and new ways to get outside, illuminating the many ways trails make our communities stronger: better health, easier commutes, thriving businesses, quality of life and more. On April 25, hundreds of events are planned to get people outside across the country. Whether joining a large group or planning a solo day, going out with family or friends, people can find their perfect trail using RTC's free trail-finder app, TrailLink.

"Spring is prime trail season. It's the perfect time to plan a trail trip and celebrate what makes America unique," said Horton. "From Hawaii to New York, every single trail experience is different, showing off a different slice of the American experience. But across the country, one thing is true—trails are essential to healthy, thriving communities."

Find ideas and tips for getting outside, along with photo content for use with credit to RTC, at railstotrails.org and follow #CelebrateTrails on social media.

Celebrate Trails Day is the annual celebration of the spring trail season, recognized on the fourth Saturday in April and organized by Rails to Trails Conservancy. RTC is the country's largest trails, walking and biking advocacy organization, with a grassroots community of more than 1 million. RTC is dedicated to building a nation connected by trails, reimagining public spaces to create safe ways for everyone to walk, bike, and be active outdoors. Connect with RTC at railstotrails.org and @railstotrails on social media.

RTC's opinion poll was conducted online, Sept. 14–23, 2023, by the firm Stratalys Research, with a sample size of 1,200 adults over age 18, including an oversample of 200 Black and 200 Latino respondents.

CONTACT: Patricia Brooks, [email protected], 202.351.1757

SOURCE Rails to Trails Conservancy