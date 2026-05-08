Progress on Iconic Great American Rail-Trail Demonstrates Continued Momentum and National Pride

The seventh anniversary of Rails to Trails Conservancy's signature project marked by celebration of new trail development in Ohio, Indiana, Nebraska, Wyoming and Washington State

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rails to Trails Conservancy, the nation's largest trails, walking and biking advocacy organization, announced new momentum along the route of the Great American Rail-Trail® as the organization's signature project celebrates 7 years of progress.

Residents gather to cut the ribbon on the first mile of the Cowboy Trail Connection in Chadron, Nebraska, on Celebrate Trails Day, April 25, 2026. The ribbon cutting is one of five developments to mark progress on the Great American Rail-Trail in the spring of 2026, building momentum for the 3,700-mile route that will create a seamless multiuse trail between Washington, D.C., and Washington State. Photo courtesy Rails to Trails Conservancy.

This spring, major development occurred in five of the 12 states that comprise the 3,700-mile route across the country. From ribbon cuttings to new land acquisition, RTC says the projects moving forward in Ohio, Indiana, Nebraska, Wyoming and Washington State will unlock powerful long-distance corridors, create new connections to important destinations within communities, and deliver on the economic development opportunity of the Great American.

"This progress is a testament to the tenacity of the trails movement and the power of a vision to unite communities around a common goal. Some of these projects have been in the works for decades and the Great American is a catalyst in moving them forward," said Kevin Belle, RTC's project director for the Great American Rail-Trail. "When multiple states are simultaneously cutting ribbons, breaking ground and acquiring land it sends a powerful message about the value of this infrastructure to the people and places it serves, and to the entire nation."

Earlier this spring, an agreement was reached with Norfolk Southern that will allow London, Ohio, to advance its plans to complete the Ohio to Erie Trail through town. This is a critical step forward in developing the last 0.8 miles of the corridor to create a seamless 104-mile trail connection between Dayton and the northern Columbus suburbs.

On Celebrate Trails Day, April 25, 2026, the Miami Central Trail opened in Bunker Hill, Indiana adding 5 miles to the Great American route. The new trail extension connects to the Nickel Plate Trail, bringing the total trail segment to 11.9 miles. Plans exist to close the remaining gaps in this region, which would extend the total connected trail mileage to more than 35.

Also on Celebrate Trails Day, Northwest Nebraska Trails Association and the City of Chadron marked critical progress with the opening of the first mile of the Cowboy Trail Connection, building momentum for the final four miles needed to fully connect the trail with Nebraska's 200-plus-mile Cowboy Recreation and Nature Trail.

"Completion of the first mile of the Cowboy Trail Connection is an important milestone in trail building in Northwest Nebraska. Linking the Game and Parks' owned Cowboy Trail with downtown Chadron will prove to have a positive impact as hikers and cyclists explore the city's historic district. Enthusiasm continues to grow for trail experiences like this one, and Northwest Nebraska looks forward to completing additional miles of trails in the coming years," said Kerri Rempp, Director of Tourism with Discover Northwest Nebraska.

In April, Casper, Wyoming, also marked important progress in its efforts to extend the Platte River Trail east to Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park, completing three new miles that bring the trail to the doorstep of the state park. The next phase will add a safe trail crossing of Old Glenrock Highway, completing this important connection.

"[This] marks an exciting step forward in connecting Wyoming to the nearly 4,000-mile stretch of the Great American Rail Trail. It's been a long time coming, and there is still more to go, but these three extra miles give Wyoming families, outdoorsmen and women, and tourists even more opportunities to explore our beautiful state," said U.S. Senator Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.).

She added, "I commend those in this community who worked together to take what was once unused—or perhaps underutilized—land and turn it into something for more to enjoy. It is hard to not be impressed by the ambitions of Great American Rail-Trail and its quest to create and connect a 3,700-mile cross-country route."

Finally, in Washington, on the Sound to Olympics Trail, the first trail segments in Kitsap County's Port Gamble Park will open this spring, creating necessary connections in the effort to develop the trail from the Puget Sound to Pacific—a collaborative effort led by the City of Port Angeles and 12 other municipalities, agencies and tribes.

Since the route for the Great American Rail-Trail was introduced in 2019, more than 125 miles of new trail have been completed, and more than $161 million in federal, state, local and private funding has been invested to advance this vision. Today, the Great American is nearly 56% complete and is expected to unlock more than $229 million in annual spending in the communities it serves as it is further developed. More than 160 miles of trail, representing 6% of the route, are currently in the pipeline for development.

"As we celebrate this progress against the backdrop of RTC's 40th anniversary and America's 250th birthday, the Great American Rail-Trail represents more than infrastructure and miles on the ground," said Belle. "It's a powerful tool to build community, create new connections to the richness of the country's history and heritage, and to bring new opportunity to towns and cities nationwide. The Great American Rail-Trail has the power to inspire pride and unite us all."

The Great American is RTC's flagship project to connect a cross-country, multiuse trail that spans 3,700+ miles across 12 states between Washington, D.C., and Washington State. The Great American will serve 50 million people living within 50 miles of the trail and millions of additional visitors from around the world. Explore the route at railstotrails.org/greatamerican, and connect with the #GRTAmerican via social media @greatamericanrailtrail.

Rails to Trails Conservancy is the nation's largest trails organization—with a grassroots community more than 1 million strong—dedicated to building a nation connected by trails, reimagining public spaces to create safe ways for everyone to walk, bike and be active outdoors. Connect with RTC at railstotrails.org and @railstotrails on social media.

CONTACT:

Patricia Brooks, 202.351.1757, [email protected]

SOURCE Rails to Trails Conservancy