Five Schools Receive Inaugural National Prize for Innovative Career Exploration Programs
News provided byBuilding Hope
May 11, 2026, 11:00 ET
May 11, 2026, 11:00 ET
National nonprofits Building Hope and Britebound name the first cohort of middle and high schools recognized as Future Forward Schools
WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Hope and Britebound today named five winning schools in the inaugural Future Forward Schools Prize, awarding $250,000 to schools that are helping students – particularly those from under-resourced communities – explore and prepare for future careers beginning as early as middle school.
The Future Forward Schools Prize is a three-year national initiative recognizing schools that have built innovative, scalable models for connecting student learning to real-world careers. The winners were selected from a competitive pool of 256 national applicants. Each winner will receive prize funding and join the Future Forward Schools Fellowship, which offers retreats and pro bono advisory support.
"Too many of our nation's schools are still preparing students for a world that no longer exists," said Bill Hansen, President and CEO of Building Hope. "These five schools are doing something different — they're giving students, especially those from communities that have historically been left out of economic opportunity, the chance to discover what they're good at and what they want to pursue. That kind of early investment in career exploration isn't just good for students. It's good for the communities and workforce they'll one day help build."
"Research is clear that students want to connect what they're learning to where they're headed — and they want to start that process far earlier than we've traditionally allowed," said Julie Lammers, President and CEO of Britebound. "These winning schools are strengthening student engagement and purpose to better prepare young people for the future. We're proud to support them."
The five inaugural Future Forward Schools Prize winners are:
"Our students don't lack potential — they arrive lacking access, exposure, and opportunity," said Megan Foster, Principal, Old Brook High School Parma Campus. "I know that story personally: a single teacher changed my trajectory by making me believe in my own future, and that's exactly what Old Brook does every day. This prize means we can do even more of that work, for even more students."
For more information about the Future Forward Schools Prize, visit buildinghope.org/futureforwardschools.
About Building Hope
Building Hope is a national nonprofit that empowers advancements in education through our work with schools and communities by providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 22-year history, Building Hope has supported more than $2 billion in charter school projects. For more information, visit www.buildinghope.org.
About Britebound
Britebound™, formerly American Student Assistance (ASA), is a national nonprofit whose mission is to inspire young people to explore their passions, experiment with careers, and navigate a path to a meaningful and rewarding future, through access to career readiness information, resources, and experiences for all. Britebound helps middle and high school students to know themselves—their strengths and their interests—and understand their education and career options so that they can make informed decisions. Britebound fulfills its mission by providing free, digital experiences including Futurescape®, Future Network, and GoZig, directly to millions of students, and through advocacy, impact investing, research, thought leadership, and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. Britebound fosters a generation of confident, crisis-proof young people who are ready for whatever path comes next after high school. To learn more about Britebound, visit www.britebound.org.
Contact:
Karen Swan
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SOURCE Building Hope
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