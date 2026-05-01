Virginia's First Charter Elementary School Completes Historic Renovation

With support from Building Hope, the Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts finalizes building-wide restoration project set to bring environmental science and arts education to learners

RICHMOND, Va., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Hope, in partnership with the Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts (PHSSA) — Virginia's first charter elementary school — today announced the reopening of its historic top floor, the culmination of a decade-long, phased restoration of its nearly 100-year-old building on Semmes Avenue. The space has remained closed since 2007, when the building last operated as Patrick Henry Elementary School, and its reopening this school year welcomes third, fourth, and fifth grade students into newly revitalized classrooms designed to support innovation, collaboration, and academic growth.

The newly opened floor reflects Patrick Henry's mission to cultivate a culture of literacy through environmental science and arts education. The space will be home to a new "Learning Lab," equipped with digital microscopes, science lab tables, and interactive math and literacy resources.

Now in its 15th year of serving Richmond students, PHSSA has earned recognition as a 2022 U.S. Green Ribbon School Award winner, a 2026 Top Workplaces Industry Award in Education honoree from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and Top Charter School for 2026 by Education Insider Magazine.

"By opening the top floor, we're creating additional learning space and giving more students the opportunity to experience what PHSSA has to offer. This reflects our commitment to providing enriching, real-world learning experiences for every child," said Ms. Hudson, Principal of PHSSA. "We want the students in the City of Richmond, whether they were previously homeschooled, attended private school, or were already attending Richmond Public Schools, to enjoy a great place to learn and grow."

PHSSA students engage in hands-on learning experiences through an integrated curriculum model in spaces such as the outdoor classroom, Victory Garden, Reedy Creek, and Forest Hill Park. Serving a diverse population across the City of Richmond, PHSSA remains a proud Title I school committed to academic growth and social-emotional development, empowering students to move toward their "yet."

Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts extends its deepest gratitude to the donors and community partners whose support made this project possible: Red Gates Foundation, The Pauley Family Foundation, Marty Morton Parsons Foundation, and the Farrell Family Foundation. The school also recognizes key partners who contributed to the renovation and planning process, including Building Hope, Emerge Construction Group, Richmond Public Schools, and tax credit consulting services provided by Sadler and Whitehead.

"PHSSA has built something genuinely special in Richmond, and this renovation gives even more students the chance to be part of it," said Robin Odland, President of Finance at Building Hope, a national nonprofit that powers advancements in education through facility financing, real estate development, and operational services for schools and communities. "Giving this historic space a second life has been a dream of the PHSSA community for a long time, and we're proud to have helped turn it into reality. We can't wait to see what these students do with it."

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony, entitled A Journey to the Top, took place on May 1, 2026, at 9:30 AM ET.

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national nonprofit that empowers advancements in education through our work with schools and communities by providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 22-year history, Building Hope has supported more than $2 billion in charter school projects. For more information, visit www.buildinghope.org.

Contact:

Karen Swan

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SOURCE Building Hope