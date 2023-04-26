Five Star Bath Solutions Just One of 100 Companies Named a 2023 Top Low-Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Independent research data shows franchise owners are highly satisfied with their investment in the fast-growing bath remodeling franchise

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Bath Solutions, one of the fastest-growing bath remodeling franchises in the world and part of the Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands, was identified by independent franchise research firm Franchise Business Review as a 2023 Top Low-Cost Franchise.

Five Star Bath Solutions, one of the fastest-growing bath remodeling franchises in the world and part of the Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands, was identified by independent franchise research firm Franchise Business Review as a 2023 Top Low-Cost Franchise.

Five Star Bath Solutions provides premier bath solutions for everyone and every need, with a mission to design and build dream bathrooms through expertise and trust. Five Star Bath Solutions is advancing the bathroom renovation industry through innovative technology, custom products, and attention to customer service.

"At Five Star Bath Solutions, we're committed to giving our franchise owners proven tools and processes to help them succeed in their market," said Dean Hartley, president of Five Star Bath Solutions. "This recognition reflects our passion for supporting our franchise owners and our powerful strategy for growing our brand through their success."

Franchise Business Review provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchise owner satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.

"Five Star Bath Solutions is raising the bar for bath remodeling franchises," said J. Andrew Mengason, chief growth officer for Five Star Franchising. "They offer value and excellence for franchise owners and their customers, and that's driving extraordinary growth throughout North America."

Nearly 12,000 franchise owners participated in Franchise Business Review's franchisee satisfaction survey over 18 months. The brands that were named to the list of the best low-cost franchises to buy had to have high franchisee satisfaction and an investment of under $100,000 at the time their franchise owners participated in FBR's satisfaction survey.

Five Star Bath Solutions franchise owners were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, culture, and financial opportunity.

"One of the most common myths around buying a franchise is that it's too expensive. But what many people don't know is that there are a number of very solid business opportunities out there that can provide the satisfaction and perks of business ownership but don't require a huge financial investment," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Approximately one-third of the franchise companies we survey have initial investments starting under $100,000.

"More importantly, the franchises that made this year's list of the Top Low-Cost Franchises have average owner satisfaction 12% higher than our industry benchmark, making them all excellent options for entrepreneurs considering franchise ownership."

Visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/ to see the full list of the Top Franchises of 2023.

To learn more about franchising with Five Star Bath Solutions, visit https://www.bathsolutionsfranchising.com/ .

About Five Star Bath Solutions

Five Star Bath Solutions is the premier bath transformation franchise in the home remodeling industry. The company designs and builds dream bathrooms through expertise and trust, providing affordable transformations and beautiful solutions. Part of the Five Star Franchising portfolio of home service brands since 2014, Five Star Bath Solutions is one of the fastest-growing bath remodeling franchises in the world with more than 80 franchise locations. For more information, visit fivestarbathsolutions.com . To learn about franchising with Five Star Bath Solutions, visit bathsolutionsfranchising.com .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of seven home service brands with more than 800 franchises collectively across North America. The company empowers franchise partners' success with industry-leading tools and support while maximizing profitable growth for their franchise owners. Five Star Franchising's brands include Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, and Mosquito Shield as well as ProNexis, a leader in growth and customer experience solutions for home services franchises. Five Star's commitment to its core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are top performers in technology, marketing, operations, local market success, and people. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW CONTACT:

Ali Forman

B2B Marketing Director

(603) 319-4818

[email protected]

SOURCE Five Star Bath Solutions