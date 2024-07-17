Five Star Bath Solutions named a Top Brand for Multi-Unit Owners by Entrepreneur Magazine

Fast-growing bath remodeling franchise has opened 150+ new territories in the past 2 years with 82% of all territories being owned by multi-unit owners

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Bath Solutions, one of the fastest-growing bath remodeling franchises in the world and part of the Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands, was recently named one of the Top 150 Brands for Multi-Unit Owners by Entrepreneur Magazine ranking No. 139 on the list.

The rankings, which appear in the July/August issue of Entrepreneur, identify brands that most appeal to prospective franchisees interested in multi-unit ownership in addition to current franchisees who are looking to expand their business portfolio.

Five Star Bath Solutions was recently named one of the Top 150 Brands for Multi-Unit Owners by Entrepreneur Magazine ranking No. 139 on the list.

Currently, 82% of Five Star Bath Solutions' 200-plus territories are owned by multi-unit owners with multi-unit owners averaging over three territories each. In the past two years, the brand has opened over 150 new territories. Since July 2023, Five Star Bath Solutions has increased its total locations by nearly 100 with an additional 23 multi-unit owners.

"At Five Star Bath Solutions, we dedicate ourselves to ensuring our franchise owners have the necessary training, support tools and technology to be successful, whether they own one unit or multiple locations," said Dean Hartley, president of Five Star Bath Solutions. "This recognition reflects our brand's ability to evolve and develop innovative strategies that push our franchisees to the next level."

This recognition helps Five Star Bath Solutions continue to build on an already impressive year. Earlier this year, the franchise was ranked #314 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list, 113 spots higher than they were ranked in 2023. In addition, they were named one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises and a Top Franchise for Less Than $150,000.

"Five Star Bath Solutions continues to cement itself as one of the top bath remodel brands for business owners," said J. Andrew Mengason, chief growth officer for Five Star Franchising. "By offering customers an excellent product with great value in addition to providing franchise owners with extraordinary growth potential, Five Star Bath Solutions has proven they are a great choice for those looking to venture into multi-unit ownership."

Five Star Bath Solutions provides premier bath solutions for everyone and every need, with a mission to design and build dream bathrooms through expertise and trust. Five Star Bath Solutions is advancing the bathroom renovation industry through innovative technology, custom products, and attention to customer service.

To learn more about franchising with Five Star Bath Solutions, visit https://www.bathsolutionsfranchising.com/.

To view the full rankings for the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/top-multiunit-ranking/page-3 or pick up a copy of the July/August 2024 issue of Entrepreneur.

About Five Star Bath Solutions

Five Star Bath Solutions is the premier bath transformation franchise in the home remodeling industry. The company, named a Top Low-Cost Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review, designs and builds dream bathrooms through expertise and trust providing affordable transformations and beautiful solutions. Part of the Five Star Franchising portfolio of home service brands since 2014, Five Star Bath Solutions is one of the fastest-growing bath remodeling franchises in the world with more than 200 franchise locations. For more information, visit fivestarbathsolutions.com. To learn about franchising with Five Star Bath Solutions, visit bathsolutionsfranchising.com.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,400 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in Utah, ranking among the fastest-growing businesses in the state on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Five Star Bath Solutions