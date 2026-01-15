Five Star Bath Solutions named No. 1 Kitchen and Bath Remodeling franchise by Entrepreneur

The Five Star Franchising brand ranked No. 123 overall on the prestigious Franchise 500® list

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Bath Solutions , the leading bathroom remodeling franchise known for transforming spaces with style, quality and efficiency, has been honored by Entrepreneur as the No. 1 franchise in the Kitchen and Bath Remodeling space. In addition to being named the best in its category, Five Star Bath Solutions was also ranked No. 123 overall on the annual Franchise 500® list, an elite ranking of premier franchise opportunities.

Building momentum

With its inclusion on the 2026 version of the list, Five Star Bath Solutions has now made the Franchise 500® for eight straight years. This year's ranking marks significant momentum over last year, when the brand placed No. 233.

"Our proven system ensures that total bathroom transformation is easy and affordable, both for the homeowner as well as the franchise owner," said Dean Hartley, President of Five Star Bath Solutions. "We've created an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to begin their own recession-resilient business, with a low financial threshold and quick launch time. Recognition on this list just shows that our approach remains compelling."

A competitive edge

The Franchise 500® presents a comprehensive ranking for the franchise industry, evaluating brands on the basis of overall awareness, financial stability and unit growth trajectories. Entrepreneur's editorial team determines the final rankings based on more than 150 different data points, encompassing everything from starting costs to platform-level support.

"The remodeling industry continues to grow, with interest in professional remodeling increasing from 2024 to 2025, which means the industry itself is becoming more competitive," said Hartley. "It's a testament to our model, our established branding and our robust owner training that Five Star Bath Solutions has become a staple of this list, with our category-specific ranking now at the pinnacle."

To view the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 .

For more information about Five Star Bath Solutions, visit Five Star Bath Solutions .

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit Five Star Franchising .

About Five Star Bath Solutions

Five Star Bath Solutions is the premier bath transformation franchise in the home remodeling industry. The company, named to the highly competitive Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for seven consecutive years, designs and builds dream bathrooms through expertise and trust providing affordable transformations and beautiful solutions. Part of the Five Star Franchising portfolio of home service brands since 2014, Five Star Bath Solutions is one of the fastest-growing bath remodeling franchises in the world with more than 250 franchise locations. Five Star Bath Solutions was also recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the U.S. and Canada by Entrepreneur in 2024 and named a Top Low-Cost Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review. For more information, visit fivestarbathsolutions.com . To learn about franchising with Five Star Bath Solutions, click here .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,600 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in the industry. The company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America five times total, ranking #780 in 2025. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

