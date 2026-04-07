Farmers gain faster, more precise field insights, reduced costs, and higher efficiency with TerraClear technology

ISSAQUAH, Wash., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Cooperative, a leading farmer-owned agricultural cooperative in Iowa, is partnering with TerraClear to bring AI-powered field intelligence to its growers, starting with 10,000 acres of Rock Mapping in 2026 and expanding to 100,000 acres of Weed Mapping using TerraClear's autonomous field scout, TerraScout, in Spring 2027.

Five Star Cooperative Partners with TerraClear to Deliver AI-Powered Rock and Weed Mapping Across 110,000 Acres Post this TerraScout, the first autonomous field scout engineered to capture ultra-high-resolution ground imagery and produce real-time prescriptions for multiple field challenges including rocks and weed management. TerraClear Weed Maps detect weeds across every acre, pinpointing what’s growing, where it’s concentrated, and how severe it is. The result: detailed, equipment-ready prescriptions that enhance the efficacy of crop protection products.

The partnership is designed to deliver direct, measurable benefits to farmers, helping them work smarter, reduce costs, and improve productivity. TerraClear Rock Maps allow growers to find up to 3x more rocks and remove them up to 3x faster, eliminating the need for blind driving across fields and reducing rock-picking costs by an estimated $20 per acre.

By integrating TerraScout, farmers gain full-field, plant-level insights that enable timely and precise action. TerraScout scouts entire fields in nearly any condition, identifies weeds by species and density, and provides maps and actionable recommendations in real time. This reduces guesswork, optimizes crew and equipment efficiency, and allows growers to make data-driven decisions that maximize yield while controlling input costs. TerraScout also helps promote sustainable agriculture by enabling more precise input application and reducing unnecessary chemical use.

To ensure consistent coverage at scale, TerraClear will complement TerraScout with drone-based data collection, allowing the company to meet demand and deliver timely insights even during peak seasons. This hybrid approach ensures growers receive accurate, high-resolution field intelligence across every acre.

"TerraScout replaces field-level guesswork with plant-level intelligence at scale," said Devin Lamers, CEO of TerraClear. "It transforms how decisions get made, scanning entire fields and turning that data into immediate, precise action. Five Star Cooperative farmers are now at the forefront of the next major leap in farm productivity."

"TerraScout replaces time-consuming manual scouting with fast, reliable field intelligence farmers can act on immediately," said Don Scribner, Head of Product at TerraClear. "We process data on the machine and deliver results in real time, so maps are ready before the machine even leaves the field. That means better decisions, less wasted input, and measurable savings across every acre."

Five Star Cooperative offers agronomy, grain marketing, livestock feed, and fuel services to its members. By integrating TerraClear's AI-powered mapping technologies, the co-op is helping growers save time, reduce field costs, optimize inputs, and operate more sustainably, strengthening profitability and efficiency across their operations.

Cooperatives and farmers interested in Rock Mapping and Weed Mapping can contact TerraClear at [email protected] or call 605-674-6905. Additional information is available at TerraClear.com.

SOURCE TerraClear