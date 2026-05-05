TerraClear Targets the "10,000-Seed Problem": New AI Weed Mapping Service Precision-Targets Giant Ragweed to Provide Complete Weed Control for Organic Farmers

Stop Walking. Start Pinpointing: Turning Organic Giant Ragweed Management into a Surgical Operation

ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraClear, the leader in ag-tech integration, today announced the launch of a specialized Giant Ragweed Mapping Service. This high precision drone imagery and AI solution is designed specifically for the rigorous demands of large scale organic row crop production.

AI maps giant ragweed so organic farmers target escapes, cut labor, and stop 10,000-seed spread Post this TerraClear Weed Map with image of zoomed in Giant Ragweed identification

For organic farmers, Giant Ragweed is more than a weed. It is a 10-year disaster waiting to happen. A single plant can drop up to 10,000 seeds, creating a multi-year seed bank that can cripple future yields. Until now, farmers have struggled to deal with the weed escapes missed during the early spring. The only solution has been blanket scouting and walking crews which can cost from $20 to $50 per acre.

TerraClear's new service flips the script from unsolvable to manageable. By providing exact GPS locations of ragweed escapes, farmers can now take a surgical sniper approach to finding and eradicating future weed populations.

Efficiency Over Every Acre

"Finding labor that can effectively scout and remove weeds in late-stage corn is nearly impossible today," says Don Scibner, Director of Product, TerraClear. "Why pay a crew to walk 100 acres when the problem is only five individual plants? We are not just finding weeds. TerraClear is now providing a command center tool that allows farm managers to direct labor with total confidence. This ensures not a single escape goes to seed."

Beating the Spreading Window

The service is strategically timed for the late July, early August window before giant ragweed plants drop viable seeds into the soil. This is the critical Action Trigger for organic growers:

Precision Validation: Farmers know where each escape is located and can generate a plan to remove them.

Farmers know where each escape is located and can generate a plan to remove them. Time Optimization: People can move directly to each plant, minimizing wasted time in an area with no escapes...

People can move directly to each plant, minimizing wasted time in an area with no escapes... Harvest Integrity: Identifying patches before they reach the combine prevents seed spread across the entire farm during harvest.

Identifying patches before they reach the combine prevents seed spread across the entire farm during harvest. Save $ on Soybean Walkers: Giant ragweed maps work in soybeans as well; ensure you know your weed pressure prior to sending crews into the field to walk across every acre

Proven ROI for the Progressive Grower

"When one plant today equals a disaster tomorrow, good enough scouting is not an option," says Alex Hopkins, an organic grower in North Central Illinois. "Having a GPS map means I stop guessing and start managing."

Availability

TerraClear is currently accepting bookings for the 2026 summer mapping window. Slots are limited.

For more information on TerraClear's Weed Mapping or to secure acreage for the July window, visit TerraClear.com, email TerraClear at [email protected] or call 605-674-6905

About TerraClear

TerraClear is dedicated to improving the lives of farmers through specialized technology. By combining advanced AI, drone imagery, and robotics, TerraClear solves the most labor-intensive problems in the field, from rock mapping & picking to precision weed management.

SOURCE TerraClear