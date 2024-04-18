Five Star Franchising Acquires Card My Yard

The fast-growing platform of innovative home service brands continues to expand with integration of the leading yard greeting franchise

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising , an innovative, growing platform of home service brands, announces the acquisition of Card My Yard, the premier yard greeting franchise for all occasions and one of Entrepreneur and Franchise Business Review's top franchise brands.

Five Star Franchising, an innovative, growing platform of home service brands, continues to expand with the acquisition of Card My Yard, the premier yard greeting franchise for all occasions.

"This acquisition is a major step in our journey at Five Star Franchising," said Scott Abbott, CEO and co-founder of Five Star Franchising. "We're committed to building a comprehensive portfolio of home service brands. Card My Yard is the leader in the fast-growing yard greeting vertical. They're adding value to our platform and opening unique new opportunities for growth."

Card My Yard was founded in 2014 when two mothers, Amy Arnold and Jessica Stanley, decided to create a family-owned, family-friendly business that would bring smiles and celebrations to yards everywhere. Together with their husbands, Josh Arnold and James Stanley, the pair built Card My Yard, which has grown from an Austin, Texas, backyard to over 500 franchise locations across the country. With purpose-built proprietary technology, the company empowers franchisees to deliver seamless customer experience and grow their business.

Since it began franchising in 2017, Card My Yard has experienced explosive growth and consistent industry recognition, including honors by Franchise Business Review as one of the top 200 franchises in 2023 and 2024 and ranking on Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500® list for four consecutive years. The brand was honored in 2023 by Franchise Business Review as a top franchise for innovation, veterans, culture and women. Card My Yard proudly supports a franchise community which is more than 80% female-owned.

"We're thrilled to be joining Five Star Franchising and be part of the tremendous growth and evolution of this exciting platform," said Josh Arnold, co-founder and brand president of Card My Yard. "Small business ownership has been at the heart of our business since its inception. We were able to follow our dreams and provide a good living for our families and offer that same opportunity to hundreds of others. Five Star's expertise in franchising will help us accelerate new development and drive growth at each of our 500-plus franchise locations."

As a leading innovator in the home service franchise industry, Five Star Franchising now has more than 1,400 franchise locations throughout North America. A franchisee-first approach and proven franchise systems ensure each Five Star brand is a top performer in technology, marketing, branding and people.

About Card My Yard

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Card My Yard is the leader in the rapidly growing celebratory yard greetings industry, boasting over 5 00 locations across 46 states. Committed to spreading joy within communities and collaborating with local organizations to commemorate special occasions, Card My Yard is dedicated to making every moment memorable. Leveraging a purpose-built, proprietary technology platform, the company ensures a seamless customer ordering experience while empowering franchisees to efficiently manage their businesses. Card My Yard has been consistently recognized as a top franchise by Franchise Business Review and Entrepreneur, including a No. 4 ranking on Entrepreneur's list of Top New & Emerging Franchises in 2022. For further details, visit www.cardmyyard.com .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,400 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in Utah, ranking among the fastest-growing businesses in the state on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

