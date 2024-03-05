Five Star Franchising brands named to Entrepreneur's list of fastest-growing franchises

The leading franchise business publication recognizes Mosquito Shield for the second consecutive year, with Five Star Bath Solutions and Gotcha Covered joining the esteemed annual list in 2024

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Five Star Franchising brands have been named to Entrepreneur magazine's 2024 list of the fastest-growing franchises in the United States and Canada.

Mosquito Shield (#51), Five Star Bath Solutions (#96) and Gotcha Covered (#105) appear on the esteemed business publication's exclusive annual list. Mosquito Shield also appeared on the list in 2023.

"We're thrilled to see our brands earning recognition for their powerful growth," said Scott Abbott, CEO and co-founder of Five Star Franchising. "Together, Mosquito Shield, Gotcha Covered and Five Star Bath Solutions added more than 130 new units during the period covered by these rankings. Their remarkable unit growth and brand expansion speaks to the quality of each brand and demonstrates the hard work and commitment delivered by our franchise development teams and brand leadership."

Fastest Growing Franchises, one of Entrepreneur's most popular annual rankings, introduces potential franchise owners to the companies that are leveraging their ability to scale fast across the U.S. and Canada. The 2024 rankings are based on the net total of new franchise units added between July 2022 and July 2023, as verified by Entrepreneur.

"These brands are leading a wave of growth across the Five Star platform," said J. Andrew Mengason, chief growth officer of Five Star Franchising. "Each Five Star company offers unique value within its industry, making our platform a powerful opportunity for communities and territories throughout North America. In addition to the world-class services and products we provide, Five Star Franchising offers proven systems and resources that support unit growth as well as the continuing growth of our existing franchise locations."

Mosquito Shield, Gotcha Covered and Five Star Bath Solutions also appeared on Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500® list for outstanding overall performance. Mosquito Shield ranked #1 among all pest control companies on the Franchise 500® list for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Franchises rankings, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/fastest-growing-ranking .

For more information about Five Star Franchising and its platform of home service brands, visit Five Star Franchising .

About Five Star Bath Solutions

Five Star Bath Solutions is the premier bath transformation franchise in the home remodeling industry. The company, named a Top Low-Cost Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review, designs and builds dream bathrooms through expertise and trust providing affordable transformations and beautiful solutions. Part of the Five Star Franchising portfolio of home service brands since 2014, Five Star Bath Solutions is one of the fastest-growing bath remodeling franchises in the world with more than 120 franchise locations. For more information, visit fivestarbathsolutions.com . To learn about franchising with Five Star Bath Solutions, visit bathsolutionsfranchising.com .

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is the premier provider of custom window treatments in North America, offering solutions including blinds, draperies, shutters, smart home systems and much more. The company provides end-to-end consultation inspired by customer's needs and goals, and proudly celebrates 99% positive customer reviews. Franchising since 2009 and acquired by Five Star Franchising in 2021, Gotcha Covered is quickly growing across North America with more than 160 franchise locations. In 2023, Gotcha Covered was named a Top Franchise, Top Low-Cost Franchise and Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review. For more information, visit gotchacovered.com . To learn about franchising with Gotcha Covered, visit gotchacoveredfranchising.com .

About Mosquito Shield

Mosquito Shield is America's trusted provider of effective residential mosquito and tick control service. Combining an innovative proprietary blend of natural oils and select control products with a responsive spraying schedule designed around real-time pest population analysis and weather conditions, Mosquito Shield delivers the best results in the industry to help customers in over 375 territories enjoy their outdoor spaces. Mosquito Shield, part of the Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands, was ranked the top pest control franchise in the U.S. by Entrepreneur in 2023 and 2024. For more information about Mosquito Shield, visit moshield.com . To learn about franchising opportunities, visit moshieldfranchise.com .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of seven home service brands with more than 900 franchises collectively across North America. The company empowers franchise partners' success with industry-leading tools and support while maximizing profitable growth for their franchise owners. Five Star Franchising's brands include Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, and Mosquito Shield as well as ProNexis, a leader in growth and customer experience solutions for home services franchises. Five Star's commitment to its core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are top performers in technology, marketing, operations, local market success, and people. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

