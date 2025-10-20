Five Star Franchising ranked No. 6 on MountainWest Capital Network's Utah 100 list for 2025

The leading home service franchise platform has been recognized for sustained growth and strong performance among Utah's fastest-growing companies

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising, a growing platform of home service franchise brands, has once again been recognized among Utah's fastest-growing companies, earning a spot on the 2025 Utah 100 list by MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN). This marks the company's fourth consecutive year on the list, highlighting its consistent performance, continued leadership within the franchising sector and contributions to Utah's resilient economy and vibrant business community.

Five Star Franchising has been honored as No. 6 on the prestigious Utah 100 list.

On this year's Utah 100 list, Five Star Franchising ranked at No. 6. The company previously ranked No. 10 in 2024, No. 39 in 2023 and No. 61 in 2022, underscoring the durability of its growth model and sustained system-wide performance.

"To achieve this recognition year after year speaks to the sustainability of what we're building at Five Star Franchising," said Scott Abbott, CEO of Five Star Franchising. "It reflects the collective effort of our franchise owners, leadership team and dedicated employees — all working together to strengthen our brands and ensure our franchise owners can thrive."

Each year, MWCN identifies the 100 fastest-growing companies in Utah based on a weighted average of percentage and dollar revenue growth over a five-year period. Now in its third decade, the Utah 100 remains one of the state's most respected indicators of long-term business success.

The MWCN recognition adds to a year of several other notable honors for Five Star Franchising, including a No. 2 ranking on the Utah Business Fast 50 list and its No. 18 position on the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 list. The company also celebrated its fifth appearance on the Inc. 5000 list.

"Our platform continues to evolve and grow, but our focus remains clear," said Abbott. "We continue to invest in the people, systems, tools and training that help our franchise owners succeed. That steady focus is what fuels our continued growth and momentum."

Since its founding, Five Star Franchising has grown into one of the nation's most respected home service franchise platforms, with a portfolio of brands spanning restoration, pest control, home improvement and more.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,600 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in the industry. The company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America five times total, most recently in 2025. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

