Three Five Star Franchising brands named 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans by Entrepreneur

Bio-One, Five Star Bath Solutions and Mosquito Shield recognized as veteran-friendly franchise opportunities, reflecting Five Star's commitment to empowering service members in business ownership

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising , a growing platform of home service franchise brands, announces that three of its brands — Bio-One, Five Star Bath Solutions and Mosquito Shield — have been named to Entrepreneur's 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans list. The recognition highlights the company's ongoing commitment to supporting military veterans as they transition into successful business ownership.

Bio-One, Five Star Bath Solutions and Mosquito Shield have all been recognized among Entrepreneur's best franchises for veterans.

Each of the honored brands reflects what makes Five Star's platform a strong fit for veterans: the chance to leverage skills developed in military service — leadership, discipline and operational excellence — to build thriving businesses in the growing home services industry. Across the platform, veterans find structure and purpose, supported by low startup costs, comprehensive training programs and recession-resilient services that offer a predictable, rewarding path to business ownership. Today, 10 percent of all Five Star franchises are owned and operated by veterans.

"Veterans make exceptional franchise owners because they bring purpose, structure and a commitment to excellence that aligns perfectly with our mission-driven culture," said Scott Abbott, CEO and Co-founder of Five Star Franchising. "At Five Star, we're proud to support service members across all our brands by giving them the training, resources and community they need to succeed."

Entrepreneur's annual Top Franchises for Veterans list evaluates franchise systems based on incentives offered to veterans, overall brand strength and long-term performance in the marketplace. Five Star's inclusion through Bio-One (No. 144), Five Star Bath Solutions (No. 135) and Mosquito Shield (No. 99) reflects both brand-level excellence and a company-wide dedication to supporting those who have served.

"It's part of our DNA to help people build strong businesses that make a real impact in their communities — and no group embodies that spirit more than our veterans," said Abbott. "That's why every one of our brands actively seeks veteran owners and offers a discount on their initial franchise fee to help them get started faster."

The rankings follow several other recent honors for Five Star Franchising and its brands, including recognition on the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100 lists. In 2025, Five Star Bath Solutions was named by Entrepreneur as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises in the U.S. and Canada and one of the Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit Owners, while Mosquito Shield earned the No. 1 ranking in the U.S. pest control category for the third consecutive year.

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

To view the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com . Results also appear in the November/December 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands Nov. 10.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,600 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in the industry. The company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America five times total, most recently in 2025. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

About Bio-One

Bio-One is a national leader in biohazard cleanup and decontamination, providing essential services with discretion, compassion and technical expertise. Trusted by families, first responders, and public agencies, Bio-One is known for navigating sensitive situations with empathy and professionalism. Part of the Five Star Franchising platform, the brand partners with local authorities, hoarding task forces and victim services groups to help create cleaner, safer communities. More information about Bio-One can be found at biooneinc.com . To learn about franchising opportunities, visit bioone.fivestarfranchising.com .

About Five Star Bath Solutions

Five Star Bath Solutions is the premier bath transformation franchise in the home remodeling industry. The company, named to the highly competitive Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for seven consecutive years, designs and builds dream bathrooms through expertise and trust providing affordable transformations and beautiful solutions. Part of the Five Star Franchising portfolio of home service brands since 2014, Five Star Bath Solutions is one of the fastest-growing bath remodeling franchises in the world with more than 250 franchise locations. Five Star Bath Solutions has been recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises in the U.S. and Canada and as one of the Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit Owners, earning both distinctions in 2025. For more information, visit fivestarbathsolutions.com . To learn about franchising with Five Star Bath Solutions, visit bathsolutionsfranchising.com .

About Mosquito Shield

Mosquito Shield is America's trusted provider of effective residential mosquito, tick and perimeter pest control service. Combining an innovative proprietary blend of natural oils and select control products with a responsive spraying schedule designed around real-time pest population analysis and weather conditions, Mosquito Shield delivers the best results in the industry to help customers in over 400 territories enjoy their outdoor spaces. Mosquito Shield, part of the Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands, was ranked the top pest control franchise in the U.S. by Entrepreneur in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Additionally, in 2025, Entrepreneur ranked Mosquito Shield among the Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit Owners, the Fastest Growing Franchises and the Top Franchises Under $150k. For more information about Mosquito Shield, visit moshield.com . To learn about franchising opportunities, visit moshield.fivestarfranchising.com .

