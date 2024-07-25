FIVE STAR SUBARU OF GRAPEVINE RECEIVES SUBARU LOVE PROMISE RETAILER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Recognition honors Texas-sized dedication to making a difference in people's lives

CAMDEN, N.J., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced Five Star Subaru of Grapevine in Grapevine, Texas as the Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year Award for 2024, recognizing the retailer's ongoing dedication to supporting their local community. The award goes to the Subaru retailer who has shown significant commitment to their customers and their community throughout the year, exemplifying the Subaru Love Promise.

Subaru of America proudly recognizes Five Star Subaru of Grapevine as the 2024 Subaru Love Promise® Retailer of the Year Post this Five Star Subaru of Grapevine (Five Star) employees and family members are presented with the Subaru Love Promise® Retailer of the Year Award for 2024 by executives from Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) at the Subaru National Business Conference in Las Vegas, NV, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Subaru of America proudly recognizes Five Star Subaru of Grapevine as the 2024 Subaru Love Promise® Retailer of the Year for their ongoing dedication to supporting their local community. Since opening in 2016, general manager, Tony Hooman and his team have been diligently focused on Subaru Love Promise initiatives under the guidance of owner Sam Pack.

Tony Hooman, General Manager of Five Star Subaru of Grapevine: "We consider it our responsibility and our privilege to make a difference in people's lives, so being recognized as the Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year is an honor that we hold close to our hearts. While we may never achieve perfection, we can strive to be exceptional, and Subaru's culture supports those efforts every day."

Since opening in 2016, Hooman and his team have been diligently focused on Subaru Love Promise initiatives at Five Star Subaru of Grapevine under the guidance of owner Sam Pack. Over the last eight years, they have donated more than $1.1 million to over 50 local and national charities, most notably partnering with Serving Our Seniors (SOS), a local organization that supports senior citizens living in northeast Tarrant County, Texas. Working with SOS since 2022 for the annual Subaru Share the Love® Event, they have helped the organization serve and support over 65,000 seniors free of charge. In 2023 alone, Five Star Subaru of Grapevine employees volunteered over 900 hours and continue to assist community organizations and customers in need. The retailer has been a top-selling store since its first year of business, nurturing customer relationships to also earn the Subaru Love Promise Customer and Community Commitment Award since their inception.

Subaru of America, Inc. created the Love Promise Retailer of the Year Award to shine a spotlight on exceptional Subaru retailers who contribute to their local communities while taking efforts to turn customer transactions into lifelong owner relationships. The Love Promise is a pledge to show love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru and to make a positive impact in the world.

This is the tenth annual Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year Award. For more information about the Subaru Retailer of The Year Award, please visit: https://www.subaru.com/our-commitment/love-promise/retailer-recognition

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.