Five Stars: Health Net Recognized by USA TODAY for Customer Service; Only California-Based Health Insurer Recognized with Highest Rating

"America's Best Customer Service in Financial Services 2026" award recognizes companies delivering strong customer service based on nationwide consumer feedback

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), has been named one of America's Best Customer Service in Financial Services 2026, a national recognition published by USA TODAY in partnership with independent research firm Plant‑A Insights Group.

The recognition highlights 500 financial services companies nationwide that demonstrated strong customer service performance based on direct feedback from U.S. consumers. Health Net was included among organizations recognized across the financial services sector, which includes insurers, banks, credit unions, and fintech companies.

"Being recognized on this list reflects the trust our members place in us and the dedication of our customer service teams who work every day to help people navigate the health care system with confidence and clarity," said Brian Ternan, President and CEO at Health Net. "Exceptional customer service starts with listening, responding with empathy, and helping make health care easier to understand — especially during the moments when people need support most."

About the Recognition

"America's Best Customer Service in Financial Services 2026" is based on a large‑scale, independent study conducted by USA TODAY and Plant‑A Insights Group. According to the published methodology, the evaluation:

Analyzed more than 57,000 customer survey responses collected between September and October 2025

Considered over 660,000 customer reviews across current and prior studies

Evaluated companies across seven customer service dimensions, including professional competence, customer service, solution orientation, transparency and reliability, solution speed, availability and accessibility, and friendliness

Applied a proprietary scoring model that combined customer recommendations, service category performance and desk research

Excluded organizations involved in recent consumer data protection incidents or publicly reported employment‑related allegations, based on third‑party media monitoring and editorial review

The final list reflects customer experiences with financial services organizations operating in the U.S. and is intended to recognize companies that deliver consistent, positive service over time.

Health Net's Commitment to Service

At Health Net, customer service is not a standalone function — it is a core part of how the organization delivers on its mission to improve health outcomes and strengthen communities. Every interaction with a member is viewed as an opportunity to remove barriers, build trust and ensure people can access the care and support they need, when and where they need it.

This approach is designed to meet members where they are and guide them across a complex health care system. Whether a member reaches out with a question about benefits, needs help finding care, or is navigating a life challenge that affects their health, Health Net's customer service team is trained to respond with clarity, empathy and practical solutions.

To support this model, Health Net continues to invest in comprehensive training and tools that equip customer service representatives to deliver consistent, high‑quality experiences. These efforts emphasize clear, member‑centered communication—focusing on what matters most to the individual and helping them understand both their coverage and their options in plain, actionable terms.

Equally important is how Health Net integrates customer service within the broader ecosystem of care and community partnerships. Customer service teams are connected to resources that extend beyond traditional health care—such as behavioral health services, housing supports and community-based programs, This approach reflects Health Net's commitment to whole‑person care and long‑term outcomes.

The full list of companies recognized as America's Best Customer Service in Financial Services 2026 is available on USAToday.com.

About Health Net

Founded in California more than 45 years ago, Health Net, LLC ("Health Net"), a company of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. With more than 117,000 of our network providers, Health Net serves more than three million members across the state. We also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services and managed healthcare products related to prescription drugs. We make these health plans and services available through Health Net and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Health Net and Centene Corporation employ more than 5,700 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

SOURCE Health Net, LLC