Five time Serial Entrepreneur and Top Innovative IoT CEO Joins CEO Coaching International

Jim Weaver was most recently the CEO of All Traffic Solutions, an innovative IoT traffic management company with an ecosystem changing the way smarter cities solve their most complex traffic, transportation and parking challenges. Prior to ATS, Weaver was instrumental in leading a public company from $30M in revenues to $180M over an eight-year period. The organization processed over $5 Billion in related transaction volume and had operation in the US, Europe and Australia.

"Weaver's background as an experienced serial entrepreneur having lead five separate companies in both the public and private markets within various industries provides our team with additional best in class leadership coaching for its clients," commented Mark Moses, CEO and Founder of CEO Coaching International. "This addition to our team will allow CEO Coaching International to impact more CEOs and leaders around the globe."

Weaver is an active member of YPO, the premier leadership organization of chief executives, having served as chapter chair, learning officer and treasurer in both YPO and YPO Gold.

"CEO Coaching International is a world class organization with a singular focus, to Make Big Happen, for all of its' clients," said Jim Weaver. "CEO Coaching International will allow me to leverage my years of experience and diverse background while working with other like-minded CEOs to help them answer the question, What Do I Want and How Do I Get There."

CEO Coaching International is known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused Entrepreneurs in a data-driven and measurable way to meaningful exits. They coach over 160 entrepreneurs in 20 different countries. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for 4 years or more have experienced an average CAGR in revenue of 40.1% during their time as a client, more than four times the national average. Additionally, clients have averaged 210% growth in profit while working with the firm.

CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

