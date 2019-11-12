Five VTech® and LeapFrog® Toys Selected as Prestigious Toy of the Year Award Finalists

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® and LeapFrog® announced five products are finalists for the 2020 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards from The Toy Association. VTech Myla the Magical Unicorn™ is a finalist in the preschool category. In the infant/toddler category, VTech Mix & Match-a-Saurus™ and LeapFrog LeapBuilders® 123 Fix-It Truck™ are finalists. Additionally, LeapFrog RockIt Twist™ is a finalist for Innovative Toy of the Year while LeapBuilders ABC Smart House™ is a finalist in the construction category. The winners will be announced at the TOTY Awards gala on February 21, 2020.

"In an industry packed with so many innovative and fun toys, it's an honor to be recognized with five Toy of the Year finalists," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Our mission is to create toys that inspire, delight and spark curiosity. These nominations confirm that we are on the right path!"

Additional details about the VTech and LeapFrog TOTY finalists can be found at www.vtechkids.com and www.leapfrog.com. The finalists include:

VTech® Myla the Magical Unicorn™: Light-up every day with Myla the Magical Unicorn™! This colorful robotic unicorn toy glitters with lights as she talks and sings. Touch Myla's wand to the butterfly palette to choose a color. Then touch the wand to her eyes, wings and horn to decorate Myla in a variety of colors. Braid Myla's mane, brush her tail and complete her look by adding her crown and hair clips you can share. Then, sing a rocking duet with Myla and her microphone. When it's time to go solo, pull the microphone away and Myla will stop singing but continue to play music. A magical adventure awaits with Myla! (Ages 4+ years; $59.99 )

VTech® Mix & Match-a-Saurus™: Roar, dance and laugh with the innovative Mix & Match-a-Saurus™! Dino comes with three emotion tiles (happy, angry, sleepy), three music tiles (hip-hop, marching, ballet) and three character tiles (dinosaur, robot, monster). Children can create 27 different combinations of emotions, music styles and characters such as a happy hip-hop dinosaur or angry marching monster. Placing the colorful tiles on Dino's back allows kids to customize how they want to play with him. Every time a tile is inserted, the dinosaur moves, sings, dances, talks or encourages children to follow along for gross-motor play. Experimenting with the emotion tiles helps kids build social and emotional skills. Angry Dino may stomp around or say, "Let's practice calming down," helping kids learn that there are many ways to express feelings. When playtime is done, store the tiles in the dinosaur egg. (Ages 2-5 years; $34.99 )

LeapFrog® RockIt Twist™: Game and learn with a TWIST! Four sides of light-up buttons, dials, a spinner, slider, switch and D-pad provide a unique play experience that's perfectly paired with exciting video games. Preloaded games teach a variety of core skills including literacy, math, problem-solving, science and creativity. Play with three adorable digital pets and nurture them to grow. Game packs (sold separately) include more games, plus a new digital pet and a RockIt Pets™ figure to match. Twist, turn, play and learn! Available in green or purple. (Ages 4-8 years; $59.99 )

LeapFrog® LeapBuilders® ABC Smart House™: Welcome home to the LeapBuilders® ABC Smart House™! Build, create and learn with this interactive 61-piece house-themed block set. Kids can use the easy-to-hold blocks to build a house and learn about the alphabet, objects around the house, colors and shapes as they build with the electronic Smart Star™ cube. Insert the 20 double-sided learning blocks into the interactive Smart Star and it will respond with fun sounds, educational songs and phrases that enhance building play with learning content. For even more fun, try using learning blocks from other LeapBuilders sets in the interactive cube to unlock additional content responses. Get building with smart blocks for smart kids! (Ages 2-5 years; $39.99 )

LeapFrog® LeapBuilders® 123 Fix-It Truck™: Get the fun rolling with the LeapBuilders® 123 Fix-It Truck™! Little mechanics can build, create and learn with this interactive 31-piece vehicle-themed block set. Kids can use the easy-to-hold blocks to build a truck and learn about colors, numbers and counting as they build with the electronic Smart Star™ cube. Insert the 15 double-sided learning blocks into the interactive Smart Star and it will respond with fun sounds, educational songs and cool phrases that enhance building play with learning content. For even more fun, try using learning blocks from other LeapBuilders sets in the interactive cube to unlock additional content responses. Get building with smart blocks for smart kids! (Ages 2-5 years; $24.99 )

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

About The Toy Association

www.toyassociation.org /www.thegeniusofplay.org /www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $110.9 billion, and its 1000+ members drive the annual $28 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play, and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned North American International Toy Fair and Toy Fair Dallas; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

