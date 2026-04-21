Five Years in the Making: Alex & Mor: A Love Odyssey Premieres Exclusively on Mometu April 24

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mometu, the free ad-supported streaming platform dedicated to independent and underserved cinema, announces the exclusive release of Alex & Mor: A Love Odyssey, the debut feature film from filmmaker Tim Glover. The film will be available to stream for free across North America beginning April 24.

Exclusively on Mometu April 24th

Written, directed, produced, filmed, and edited by Glover, Alex & Mor: A Love Odyssey is a visually striking and emotionally grounded film that represents a five-year journey from proof of concept to full-length feature. What began as a small-scale idea evolved into a deeply personal project, filmed over the course of three years in between Glover's work as a prop assistant and on-set VFX team member on major productions. The result is a film that blends intimacy with cinematic ambition, delivering a raw, authentic, and immersive emotional experience.

"This is exactly the kind of film that defines why Mometu exists," said Bryan Louzil, President of Mometu. "We are incredibly honored that Tim chose our platform to premiere Alex & Mor: A Love Odyssey. The level of quality here is undeniable. This is a film that could easily sit alongside titles on Netflix or Hulu. It's visually stunning, the performances are captivating, and the story behind how it was made over five years makes it even more impactful. This isn't just a great film, it's a testament to what independent filmmaking can achieve."

Born in Augusta, Georgia and raised in Atlanta, Glover began pursuing filmmaking full-time after leaving college in 2010. Over the years, he earned recognition for his short films, including the IMAX "Big Picture In Focus" award for N-Touch in 2016 and honors from the California Film Awards for To Live and Die in San Diego in 2018. He later gained experience working in VFX and props on major productions such as Avengers: Endgame, The Suicide Squad, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Superman, bringing those large-scale production insights into his independent, hands-on filmmaking approach.

"After years of working in short form, I wanted to push myself to tell something more expansive and personal," said Glover. "This film started as a proof of concept, something I just needed to create. Over time, it grew into something much bigger. We built it piece by piece, stayed committed to the vision, and trusted the process every step of the way."

On choosing Mometu for the film's release, Glover added, "I chose Mometu because they genuinely care about independent filmmakers and the stories we're trying to tell. There's a real passion there that stood out immediately. I didn't want this film to just be placed somewhere and get lost in the mix. I wanted it to be on a platform that would support it and give it the attention it deserves."

Prior to its streaming debut, Alex & Mor: A Love Odyssey was selected to screen at The Phoenix Film Festival, where it screened three times over the weekend. The festival is widely recognized as one of the top 50 festivals worth the entry fee and is known for its strong, filmmaker-friendly environment, further highlighting the film's quality and reception.

At its core, Alex & Mor: A Love Odyssey is both a love story and a creative milestone, capturing not just a narrative on screen, but the journey behind making it. With its unique production story, emotional depth, and striking visuals, the film embodies the spirit of independent cinema that Mometu continues to champion.

Alex & Mor: A Love Odyssey will be available exclusively on Mometu starting April 24. Mometu is accessible across North America on Roku, Fire TV, Vizio, Samsung, and Apple TV, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices.

About Mometu

Mometu is a free streaming platform focused on independent, international, and underserved cinema, offering a curated library of over 10,000 titles across connected TV, mobile, and web platforms.

SOURCE Mometu Inc.