Streamer Returns 100% of Competition Revenue to Short Filmmakers Through New Post-Festival Initiative

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mometu, the free ad-supported streaming platform focused on independent cinema, has announced the launch of the Mometu Short Film Showdown, a nine-month, genre-based short film competition designed to extend the commercial life of short films beyond their festival run while returning 100 percent of competition-generated advertising revenue back to participating filmmakers.

The initiative introduces a streaming-first revenue participation model that directly aligns audience engagement with filmmaker earnings. Selected films will stream on the Mometu app across Connected TVs, Smart TVs, and mobile devices, generating advertising revenue tied to viewership performance.

Each month, up to 25 short films will be curated into a genre-specific showcase and streamed for 30 days. Monthly winners advance to a November finale featuring ten films.

Unlike traditional fixed-prize competitions, the Short Film Showdown operates on a revenue-sharing structure:

Eighty-five percent of net advertising revenue generated by the competition will be paid out as cash prizes to the top three finalists in a 60 percent, 30 percent, and 10 percent split.

The remaining 15 percent will serve as an initial seed fund for a Short-to-Feature Development Initiative, helping finance the expansion of one selected short film into a feature-length Mometu Original, with backend participation for the filmmaker.

"Short films generate real audience engagement, but historically they have not generated real revenue for their creators," said Bryan Louzil, President of Mometu. "We built the Showdown to change that equation. If audiences watch, filmmakers earn."

Beyond revenue, the Showdown is structured to create community-driven amplification. Participating filmmakers are encouraged to activate their audiences during their showcase month, creating a collaborative ecosystem where rising viewership benefits the entire slate.

"This is not just about prize money," Louzil added. "It is about building momentum. When filmmakers rally around one another and bring audiences to the platform together, everyone benefits. And for one filmmaker, that momentum can lead to a feature film with ownership in its long-term success."

Each month's films will be evaluated by panels of five judges, with scorecards livestreamed publicly to reinforce transparency and trust in the process.

About Mometu

Mometu is a free ad-supported streaming platform dedicated to independent films, international cinema, and emerging creators. The Mometu app is available at no cost on most Connected TV and Smart TV devices, as well as via web and mobile. By pairing curated programming with revenue participation and development initiatives, Mometu is building sustainable growth pathways for independent filmmakers and expanding the lifecycle of short-form storytelling.

