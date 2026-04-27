Five Years of Going Off the Grid: L.L.Bean Introduces the "Analog Tote" as it Once Again Pauses Social Media for Mental Health Month

In an increasingly digital world, L.L.Bean has been inviting people to rediscover the power of getting outside during Mental Health Month—and this year, the power of going analog.

Key Takeaways:

This is the fifth anniversary of L.L.Bean going "Off the Grid," pausing social media posts in recognition of Mental Health Month and to encourage time spent outside.

New this year, L.L.Bean is introducing two limited-edition Boat and Totes intended to encourage outdoor exploration, connection and wellness.

L.L.Bean's continued partnership with Mental Health America helps people create more good days together by unplugging and embracing the outdoors as essential to well-being.

FREEPORT, Maine, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- May is Mental Health Month, and for the fifth year in a row, outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will go "Off the Grid," pausing social media to encourage outdoor exploration, connection and wellness. To elevate the tradition, L.L.Bean is also introducing two limited-edition Boat and Totes.

L.L.Bean is introducing two limited-edition Boat and Totes intended to encourage outdoor exploration, connection and wellness.

Intended to make it easier for people to step away from their screens and spend time outside, the limited-edition Boat and Totes come in two monogrammed options – "Off The Grid" and "Analog." Each tote can be customized with recommended products and everyday outdoor essentials. Suggestions include binoculars, trail themed puzzles, a packaway travel hammock, sunglasses, apparel and more.

With 81% of Gen Z adults and 78% of millennial adults wishing they could disconnect from digital devices more easily (The Harris Poll, 2025), these limited-edition Boat and Totes will enable everyone to explore the outdoors in their own way and ensure you never miss your phone. Each tote will be available for purchase in select stores and online via llbean.com.

"It's proven that time spent outside is essential to living well, especially in a world where so much of our lives are spent online," said Shawn Gorman, L.L.Bean Executive Chairman of the Board and great-grandson of founder Leon Leonwood Bean. "Mental Health Month provides an opportunity to reinforce that truth and intentionally connect with the outdoors – celebrating the good that stems from being outside this month and every month."

Beginning May 1, the company will wipe its social media profiles clean, leaving only resources, tips, and tools developed alongside Mental Health America (https://mhanational.org/l-l-bean/, https://mhanational.org/mental-health-month) aimed at helping people engage with the outdoors in ways that support their mental wellbeing. L.L.Bean became the first major retailer to pause social media activity in recognition of Mental Health Month in 2022, a bold step that underscored the company's purpose of inspiring people to experience the restorative power of being outside.

Since launching its "Off the Grid" initiative in 2022, L.L.Bean has invested $800,000 in a multi-year charitable partnership with Mental Health America, including 18 mini-grants totaling $390,000 to support local affiliates nationwide. These investments help power innovative outdoor programs that strengthen mental health, foster community connectedness and reinforce the vital link between well-being and time spent outside.

These funds have helped broaden access to meaningful outdoor programming for communities across the country, enabling a wide range of experiences. From outdoor art workshops and adaptive outdoor activities to forest bathing and horseback riding, more than 90,000 hours of time spent outside have been enabled.

"Spending time in nature and disconnecting from digital noise can play a meaningful role in supporting our mental health and well-being," said Pierluigi Mancini, Ph.D., interim President and CEO of Mental Health America. "Through our long-standing partnership with L.L.Bean, we are proud to help individuals and communities explore the restorative power of nature during May and beyond. Whether going on a hike, walking to the store or sitting under a tree, even small, everyday moments spent outside can improve our mood, increase connection and help us have more good days, together."

Mental Health America founded Mental Health Month in 1949 to promote awareness of mental health topics, share resources, and advocate for the well-being of all. For additional information on Mental Health Month and to explore Mental Health America's resources, visit https://mhanational.org/mental-health-month/ and https://mhanational.org/l-l-bean/.

About L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L.Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. In 2025, L.L.Bean donated over $4.3 million to outdoor and community-enriching organizations focused on increasing access to and inclusivity in the outdoors. L.L.Bean operates over 70 stores in 20 states across the United States, along with 18 stores in Japan and 16 stores in Canada, in partnership with Jaytex Group. The 220,000-sq. ft. L.L.Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at www.llbean.com, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

SOURCE L.L.Bean