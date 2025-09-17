Five Years Strong: Coldwell Banker Real Estate Renews Its Commitment to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The Coldwell Banker Network's contributions exceeding $3 million reflect commitment to the life-saving work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), extends its partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® into 2026. The Coldwell Banker Network has raised $3.37 million since establishing the partnership in 2020.

In 2025, the Coldwell Banker brand celebrated its largest single donation from an affiliated agent, an extraordinary $1 million gift to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This generous contribution came from Mary Williams, affiliated agent with Coldwell Banker Collins Maury in Collierville, Tennessee, whose story embodies the heart of the Coldwell Banker network.

Honored as the top donor in this year's Stars of Hope program, Williams' spirit stands as a shining example of dedication and compassion. The Stars of Hope recognition is awarded annually to the top 15 percent of participating agents who contribute to the CB Supports St. Jude initiative.

The renewal of this program allows Coldwell Banker affiliated agents to keep donating a portion of every home sale or purchase to this worthy cause. This dedication guarantees that no family will face the financial burdens of treatment, travel, housing or food expenses while they work to bring their children home.

"We remain deeply committed to the transformative power of giving back. The Coldwell Banker brand's partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital reflects our commitment to supporting families during their most difficult times. As we look ahead to 2026, we take great pride in the difference we've made together, knowing that every donation helps bring comfort, healing, and hope to children and families facing unimaginable circumstances."

Jason Waugh, President of Coldwell Banker Affiliates

"It was a profound honor to be able to donate $1 million to St. Jude in loving memory of my aunt and namesake, Mary Virginia Rogers, who passed away this year. Contributing to this cause has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Witnessing the real, life-changing impact our donations have on children and their families reinforces just how vital the Coldwell Banker brand's partnership with St. Jude truly is."

Mary Williams, affiliated agent with Coldwell Banker Collins Maury

