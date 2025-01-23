Fixstars Joins the AWS Japan Generative AI Practical Application Promotion Program

Fixstars AI Booster to Support AWS Users in AI Model Development

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixstars Corporation, a global leader in AI-driven software development and acceleration, today announced its participation in the " AWS Japan Generative AI Practical Application Promotion Program ," provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Japan G.K. Through this program, Fixstars will offer its AI acceleration platform, " Fixstars AI Booster ," for AWS, helping companies improve the processing speed of AI model development and AI application operations on AWS, as well as reduce cloud costs.

Generative AI is a rapidly evolving field, with the potential to transform various industries, including drug discovery, materials science, and financial modeling. However, the learning and operation of generative AI models can require significant computing resources and costs. Fixstars AI Booster is an AI acceleration platform that optimizes the use of hardware resources to accelerate the learning and inference processes of AI models, significantly reducing operating costs. By continuously implementing monitoring and acceleration cycles, Fixstars AI Booster shortens the days required for AI model development and dramatically reduces hardware costs.

The "AWS Japan Generative AI Practical Application Promotion Program" is a program that supports companies and organizations in realizing business innovation using generative AI. AWS Japan provides technical support and consulting for both "model developers," who develop their own models, and "model users," who utilize existing models, helping companies solve challenges and create business value.

The abundant computing resources provided by AWS are a significant advantage in supporting the development and operation of AI models that require high-load computing. By utilizing Fixstars AI Booster in the AWS environment, it is possible to maximize the use of scalable cloud resources and efficiently allocate hardware resources. As a result, high computing performance can be ensured even in large-scale learning jobs, further reducing the time and cost required for learning. Including the reduced initial investment due to cloud-based construction, companies can proceed with the operation of AI models more quickly and flexibly.

Fixstars will further enhance and streamline the functionality of Fixstars AI Booster and strengthen its collaboration with AWS Japan and AWS in the United States to provide solutions that meet the diverse use cases of end-users.

Fixstars Corporation is a technology company driven by its corporate message, "Speed up your Business." By optimizing software for efficient utilization of multi-core processors, leveraging memory technologies to achieve high-speed and low-power I/O, and accelerating software through AI-driven optimization, Fixstars accelerates customer businesses across a wide range of industries — from healthcare and manufacturing to finance and mobility — while promoting Green IT. For more information, visit https://www.fixstars.com/

