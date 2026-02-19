FIZE Medical Announces Prof. John A. Kellum, MD, MCCM, Has Joined Its Scientific Advisory Board

Renowned critical care leader to support advancement of early prediction and intervention in ICU fluid management

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIZE Medical, a medical technology company focused on smart fluid management in critical care, announced the appointment of Prof. John A. Kellum, MD, MCCM, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Prof. Kellum will provide clinical and scientific expertise as FIZE Medical continues to develop data-driven solutions designed to improve fluid management for critically ill patients.

Dror Zerem, CEO FIZE Medical John A. Kellum, MD, MCCM

Prof. Kellum's research focuses on critical care nephrology, acute kidney injury (AKI), sepsis, multi-organ failure, and clinical epidemiology, with particular emphasis on consensus development and research methodology. He is widely recognized as a global authority in these fields.

The addition of Prof. Kellum further strengthens the Scientific Advisory Board's expertise across kidney function and critical care physiology, reinforcing the scientific rigor and strategic framework guiding FIZE Medical's technology development.

"We are honored to have Prof. Kellum join our Scientific Advisory Board," said Dror Zerem, CEO of FIZE Medical. "Prof. Kellum is a distinguished expert renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to fluid management in critical care. His guidance will be invaluable as we advance smart fluid management solutions that help clinicians make earlier, more informed decisions."

Prof. Kellum is a Distinguished Professor of Critical Care Medicine, Medicine, Bioengineering, and Clinical and Translational Science at the University of Pittsburgh, where he holds an endowed Chair in Critical Care Research and serves as Director of the Center for Critical Care Nephrology in the Department of Critical Care Medicine.

He has authored more than 750 scientific publications and is among the most highly cited investigators in critical care medicine. Prof. Kellum has delivered over 500 invited lectures worldwide and has received numerous awards for excellence in teaching and research. He is ranked the #1 expert in the world for Acute Kidney Injury by Expertscape (since 2017) and is the 2026 recipient of the Bywater's award for Acute Kidney Injury from the International Society of Nephrology (ICN).

About FIZE Medical

FIZE Medical is an innovative MedTech company dedicated to transforming fluid management for critically ill patients. Its proprietary FIZE kUO® system, commercially available in the U.S., provides real-time, digital monitoring to support precision fluid management, early intervention, and improved patient outcomes. FIZE Medical is committed to redefining fluid management through continuous innovation, AI-driven data insights, and clinical evidence.

