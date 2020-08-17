Fjell Capital Joins Sanctuary Wealth

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite financial advisors, has expanded its presence in the upper Midwest with the addition of Fjell Capital in Fargo, North Dakota to the Sanctuary Network. Led by 30-year-old advisor Tom Stadum, the two-person team was formerly affiliated with UBS and has $150 million in assets under management.

"In the face of the global disruption of many businesses, we feel fortunate that Sanctuary continues to grow, which has been helped by how quickly we were able to adapt to a vastly changed world," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Fargo represents a brand-new market for Sanctuary and we're very excited to welcome Fjell Capital to the Sanctuary network. Tom Stadum is only 30 years old and is already a million dollar producer. Fjell Capital, like Sanctuary itself, is a young firm and eager for growth. We look forward to doing great things together for many years to come."

"Investing in companies that bring value to society through their business models is central to our investment philosophy. That's also the kind of company we strive to be, which was the main attraction of the Sanctuary model for us," said Tom Stadum, Founder/Wealth Advisor, Fjell Capital. "As a relatively young advisor who's looking to grow quickly, Sanctuary Wealth's partnered independence, where I own my business but am part of a network of very successful advisors in other market was highly appealing."

Tom Stadum joined UBS in 2013 as a Wealth Strategy Associate before being promoted to Wealth Advisor and then to First Vice President-Wealth Management at UBS Financial Services. He is a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA), which is an advanced professional certification for advisors serving high-net-worth clients with a minimum net worth of $5 million, as well as a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor® (CRPC).

Many of Fjell's clients derive their wealth from family-owned businesses, including farms and general contractors. As someone who worked in a family business Stadum is especially attuned to the dynamics inherent in such situations and can apply lessons learned by his own family to helping clients through transitions.

Joining him at Fjell Capital as Registered Senior Wealth Advisor is his UBS teammate Daniel B. Schuster, CRPC® who originally joined UBS in 2017 as a client service associate after studying finance at North Dakota State University.

"Fjell Capital is a great fit for Sanctuary because Tom and Dan share our belief in providing exceptional value to our clients and our partners," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "By choosing to partner with Sanctuary they will have access to a much wider range of technology and investment solutions and be empowered to choose the ones that will work best for their clients."

"Technology has really changed the wealth management business and the technology offering at Sanctuary just won us over," added Stadum. "It allows us to do a lot more and do it faster, allowing us to keep our focus where it belongs—on our clients."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite, top-performing advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices, and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service each client deserves. Creating an ecosystem of partnered independence, Sanctuary provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses all designed to empower each partner firm to achieve their full potential.

Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network covers 15 states and includes more than 37 partner firms with approximately $10 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Capital Markets, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

