Flack Global Metals Announces Ben Markham as Chief Commercial Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flack Global Metals (FGM), a leading metals service center and supply chain consultancy, today announced it has hired metals industry veteran Ben Markham as Chief Commercial Officer. Ben will apply his more than 30 years of senior management experience working for leading industrial manufacturing companies in this new position. He will play a key role in the leadership, design, and execution of FGM's commercial development activities and corporate branding.

Ben previously served in senior-level commercial positions that serviced the metals industry in providing surface critical products across key strategic market segments. He brings extensive experience in flat-rolled steel, aluminum, stainless and coil coating across all FGM's targeted market segments such as HVAC, appliance, automotive, truck/trailer, construction, and consumer products. He also boasts unique experience in the paint and protective film industries.

"We are thrilled to have Ben join the Flack team," said FGM Founder and CEO Jeremy Flack. "His deep metals experience across all verticals will continue to push our organization in its drive to redefine what consumers can expect from the metal distribution industry. Ben's unique experience in the coil coating, paint and protective film industries will also be very valuable as we continue to leverage new opportunities to expand our offering – including the coil-coating and metal processing facility we recently announced."

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Ben will be based out of the Chicago regional office of FGM and resides in Carmel, Indiana, with his wife Becky. They have four adult children. "I am honored to join this leading-edge organization, and I look forward to working collaboratively to ensure Flack Global Metals continues to build on its capability to deliver inventive and profitable solutions to its customers," Ben stated.

About Flack Global Metals

Flack Global Metals designs and fulfills supply chains for OEMs using flat-rolled steel, aluminum, and stainless. Flack takes price volatility out of the metals industry and adds agility and real-time responsiveness to processing and supply chain management. When the power of our metals market expertise and global resource networks meets your go-to-market strategies, the result is a renewed ability to focus on your business growth with confidence in price, quality, and service. Learn more at www.flackglobalmetals.com.

