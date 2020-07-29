Flack Global Metals Awarded Fastmarkets Global Awards for Steel Excellence: Service Center of the Year - Small to Midsize Company

CLEVELAND, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flack Global Metals was honored to be recognized as Service Center of the Year (Small to Midsize Company), during the 11th annual Fastmarkets Global Awards for Steel Excellence which were announced virtually on Thursday, July 23.

The Global Awards for Steel Excellence is one of the most prestigious and recognizable awards programs for the global steel industry. The awards have recognized world-class innovation and excellence in steel and related industries for companies throughout the steel supply chain and by key partners to the industry. Firms that are finalists and winners have demonstrated best practices to achieve outstanding results. They embody best-in-class practices as measured by global standards.

"We are pleased to recognize the exceptional work being done throughout the global steel supply chain to shine a spotlight on people and companies striving to improve. After all – that search to be better, to become the best, lies at the heart of all successful businesses," said Fastmarkets' Alex Harrison, editorial and pricing director, metals and mining.

The 2020 awards attracted a record number of entrants. There were about 90 finalists from 71 companies in 23 categories, including new categories "that indicate the truly global reach of the industry and its supply chain, as well as categories that highlight innovation with key customers such as automakers and the commitment within companies to promote workplace diversity and inclusion critical to long-term success," Harrison said.

Flack Global Metals Founder and CEO, Jeremy Flack, accepted the award on behalf of the organization. "We are honored to be recognized by Fastmarkets for this category," said Flack. "This award wouldn't have been possible without the support of our incredible customers, suppliers, and the hardworking team at FGM. We will continue to innovate and deliver unparalleled service within our industry."

Flack Global Metals designs and fulfills supply chains for OEMs using flat rolled steel, aluminum and stainless. Flack takes price volatility out of the steel industry and adds agility and real-time responsiveness to processing and supply chain management. When the power of our metals market expertise and global resource networks meets your go-to-market strategies, the result is a renewed ability to focus on your business growth with confidence in price, quality and service. Learn more at www.flackglobalmetals.com.

