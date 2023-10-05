Flagler Technologies Expands to The Carolinas Bringing Seamless Technology Integration to Businesses of All Sizes

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagler Technologies continues its southern United States expansion with the addition of Matt Maypother. Maypother will join the sales team and will cover both North and South Carolina territories as he shares the ways the fastest growing technology company in the south can assist individuals, small businesses, universities and billion-dollar corporations with technology needs.

Matt Maypother, Flagler Technologies.
Maypother is well versed in the technology world and has proven successful in his many sales roles over the last five years. He has achieved many notable honors, including the New Hire MVP Award and the Fireside Award from Dell. In his day-to-day role, Maypother shares his expertise by providing in-depth knowledge and education on data protection (back-up, cyber security, & disaster recovery), and its technical benefits. He has been responsible for over 175 accounts, with over a $5.2 million generated. 

Out of the office, Maypother is best known for being a 3-time Boston Marathon Finisher, where he raised over $55,000 for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. He is a die-hard New England sports fan and enjoys golfing. A Massachusetts native, Maypother received his degree from The University of Massachusetts-Amherst. 

"I am excited to join the Flagler Technologies team," he shared. "The close-knit company culture, plus the effort to respect that clients have budgets while still finding ways to simplify their digital journey, is something I am passionate about. I am very much looking forward to being a part of the outcome-oriented team."

Launched just a few short years ago, Flagler Technologies has quikly become the go-to resource for clients across many verticals including financial, healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, media & entertainment, as well as state and local governments and Fortune 500 companies. Clients in the Carolinas will have full access to Flagler's deep knowledge, wealth of experience and strategic services including managed and professional IT, solutions for remote worker security, digital infrastructure, networking, cloud and collaboration.

For more information about this appointment, or Flagler Technologies expansion, please visit flagler.io or call (561) 229-1601.

About Flagler Technologies:

Flagler Technologies, an outcome-oriented company with a team of experienced professionals and a pioneering spirit, helps clients tackle disruption due to digital challenges. From a single staff small business to a large billion-dollar company, there are options to help confront complexities and provide solutions. To learn more about the ways that Flagler Technologies can help your business, please visit flagler.io or call (561) 229-1601.

