Flagship Appoints Amy O'Shea as CEO-Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Invaio Sciences

O'Shea is a Seasoned Global Executive with more than 20 Years' Experience across the Agriculture, Food and Pharmaceutical Industries

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Pioneering, the bioplatform innovation company, and Invaio Sciences, a bioplatform company accelerating the leap to nature-positive agriculture, today announced that Amy O'Shea has joined Flagship Pioneering as CEO-Partner and Invaio as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director.

O'Shea is a seasoned global executive with more than 20 years' experience across the agriculture, food, and pharmaceutical industries. She was most recently President and CEO of Certis Biologicals, a division of Mitsui & Co. An international leader with a track record of accelerated revenue growth, she brings keen customer and market insights together with a passion for developing biological innovations in agriculture.

"With deep leadership experience, sector expertise, and operational excellence, Amy will not only lead Invaio into this next phase, but also contribute to the impact of companies across the Flagship ecosystem," said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering and Co-Founder of Invaio. "Amy is uniquely positioned to bolster Flagship's efforts to transform agriculture and accelerate Invaio's growth trajectory as it delivers solutions that are better for farmers and for the planet."

"Amy's broad industry experience will be invaluable during Invaio's next stage of growth, including the commercial expansion of our citrus greening solution globally," said Ignacio Martinez, Flagship Pioneering General Partner and Invaio Co-Founder and Board Director. "That's just the start as Invaio pioneers a new approach in agriculture by combining novel active ingredients and delivery systems. Our disruptive generative AI platform, which custom designs peptides, is already yielding multiple leads in row crops, vegetables, and perennials. We look forward to more exciting developments under Amy's leadership."

"I have been impressed with Invaio's technologies and capabilities and am excited to join the team," said Amy O'Shea, Flagship Pioneering CEO-Partner and Invaio CEO and Board Director. "I have long believed growers need more effective and reliable environmentally sustainable crop protection alternatives and Invaio is well placed to deliver really groundbreaking novel solutions for growers."

About Amy O'Shea

Amy O'Shea has more than two decades of leadership experience across agriculture, health and nutrition, and pharmaceuticals. She brings an exceptional record of accelerating growth, enhancing profitability, and reinvigorating diverse businesses.

O'Shea previously served as President & Chief Executive Officer of Certis Biologicals, a division of Mitsui & Co. Under her leadership, Certis ramped up product development and manufacturing to serve the fast-growing need for bio-based agriculture products.

Prior to Certis, O'Shea held multiple leadership positions at FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, including Vice President and Business Director of the Agricultural Solutions Division for North America, Global Director of Marketing, Strategy & Innovation for FMC's Health & Nutrition Division, and FMC's Global Director of Sales. Earlier in her career with FMC, Amy served as Country Manager, Latin America.

Amy serves on the Board of Directors of Gensource Potash and INTAG, Integrated Agriculture Systems. Previously, she was a board member of numerous industry associations, including Crop Life America, FFA, and IFAC (International Food Additives Council).

Amy graduated summa cum laude with an MBA from Drexel University and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Classical Civilizations from Boston University.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering is a biotechnology company that invents and builds platform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health or sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $70 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $3.7 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $28 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises over 40 companies, including Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI), Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX), Generate:Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA), Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) and Tessera Therapeutics.

About Invaio

Invaio Sciences, a Flagship Pioneering company, is a bioplatform company accelerating the leap to nature-positive agriculture. The company builds on advances in human health and digital innovation to develop biological technologies for crop health, enabling farmers to both improve yields and use more natural crop health solutions. Invaio is addressing consumer demands and unlocking radical benefits for farmers and the environment, leaving every acre better today and for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.invaio.com or follow Invaio on X (Twitter) or LinkedIn.

