Flagship Pioneering Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Pioneering, the bioplatform innovation company, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, ranking as the #3 most innovative company in North America. This is the third consecutive year Flagship has been named to the list, moving up two spots since 2023.

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy.

"This recognition is a testament to our bold team of more than 400 employees, comprising creative thinkers with insurgent mindsets and company builders with incumbent expertise," said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. "Together, we are focused on exponentially accelerating scientific progress to expand opportunities to understand, treat, cure, and prevent diseases, and to ensure a more sustainable planet."

Flagship Pioneering founds and builds companies based on its in-house breakthrough innovations that address three of the most consequential problems facing society: preventing and treating disease, feeding a growing population, and combatting climate change. The company's model blends life science innovation, capital formation, and company formation and scaling in a way that is largely without precedent or replication.

Flagship's unique approach to innovation and breakthrough biotech platforms has led to a number of novel partnerships within the pharma industry and beyond. In the past year, Flagship announced partnerships with Pfizer, Samsung, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, in addition to milestones with Novo Nordisk. Flagship also announced its expansion to the UK and Singapore. For more on recent milestones for Flagship and its companies: https://www.flagshippioneering.com/stories/flagship-highlights-q1-2024.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

Flagship Pioneering is a biotechnology company that invents and builds platform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health or sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $70 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $3.6 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $27 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises over 40 companies, including Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI), Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX), Generate:Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA), Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) and Tessera Therapeutics.

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

