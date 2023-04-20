Flagship Commemorates 35 Years of Excellence

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 35th anniversary of Flagship Facility Services, an indispensable leader in the facilities maintenance industry. Founded as a one-person start-up providing commercial janitorial services to Silicon Valley companies, Flagship has grown into a top-tier facilities maintenance provider across the U.S.

Flagship CEO Dave Pasek created the company under the name of Service Performance Corporation on April 16, 1988. The company began servicing airports in 1995, with Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Diego International Airport (SAN) receiving the initial rollout of services.

In 2008, Pasek changed the company name to Flagship Facility Services to better reflect the diversity of its service offerings. Through the years, he spearheaded several acquisitions and mergers to enhance Flagship's portfolio of services and achieve geographical expansion.

Recently, Flagship launched Flagship Lab Services – a business unit designed to meet the needs of early-stage Biotechs on both the East and West coasts. Flagship Lab Services offers all-encompassing lab support services, including lab equipment repair, vendor-managed inventory, and IT services to ensure lab efficacy and compliance.

Over the decades, Flagship has earned several awards, honors, and certifications for its continued dedication to excellence, including the CIMS Green Building with Honors certification from ISSA for its sustainable practices.

"It's incredible to look at where we started and where we are today," said Pasek. "I take great pride in what we do and the impact we've made in this industry, and I am forever grateful for our fantastic employees and customers who have been a part of this journey."

The company has also strived to create a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion and takes pride in providing support to local communities in need.

Flagship recognizes the employees, clients, and community partners that have made valuable contributions to its success and looks forward to continued growth and development in the coming years.

