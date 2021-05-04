Flagship Solutions Group Is Providing Its IBM Watson AI-powered SmartCage Analytics Platform to Allow the Professional Fighters League to Livestream Its Content

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Solutions Group, an IBM business partner and a provider of managed services, security and cloud infrastructure solutions worldwide, has been selected to provide its state-of-the-art SmartCage Analytics Platform to support the Professional Fight League's "Cagenomics". The SmartCage Platform is powered by IBM Watson Artificial Intelligence (AI) and powered by Flagship Solutions Group "Infralytics" capabilities.

PFL's proprietary "Cagenomics" measures real-time MMA fighter performance analytics along with biometric and positional data providing fans with an elevated viewing experience. This content is enhanced through IBM's Watson Studio learning to scour data points and uncover new insights for MMA fans, bringing them inside the cage like never before.

The PFL has signed a media rights deal with Twitter to livestream fight night content, including fighter walk-outs and post-fight press conferences. Twitter is sharing real-time fight highlights, creating a new segment called "The Round Up" for social commentary during fight night commercial breaks.

Twitter has created a live event page for its PFL coverage that includes live tune-ins during weigh-ins. The PFL now has its own hashmoji, #PFLMMA, on the platform. In addition, some training content is being produced from the League's regular-season bubble in Atlantic City.

"Flagship Solutions Group is proud to play a pivotal role in helping the Professional Fighters League to provide its content to enhance the fan experience," explains Mark Wyllie, Chief Executive Officer of Flagship Solutions Group. "Our SmartCage Analytics Platform integrates real-time data with analytics to create a more dynamic streaming environment. It's the ideal arrangement and we're excited to partner with the PFL"

The third season of the PFL is underway and featured the debut fight of lightweight Anthony Pettis, a former UFC champion who changed his MMA affiliation this past winter. The SmartCage analytics platform is now being powered by IBM Watson's AI. Full live broadcast coverage is available on ESPN-2, ESPN Deportes, and on ESPN+.

About Flagship Solutions Group

Flagship provides IBM solutions, managed services, and cloud solutions worldwide. These include data center strategic planning and hybrid cloud implementations based on a wide range of assessments that look at virtualization, server consolidation, security, and infrastructure-focused integration. Flagship's managed services include cloud-based server monitoring and management, 24×7 helpdesk support, and data center infrastructure management.

CONTACT:

561-208-FYI1x3941

[email protected]

SOURCE Flagship Solutions Group