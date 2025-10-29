FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDENDS ON ITS COMMON STOCK AND PREFERRED STOCKS

News provided by

Flagstar Bank, N.A.

Oct 29, 2025, 08:30 ET

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank, N.A. (NYSE: FLG) (the "Bank") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Bank's common stock.  The dividend is payable on December 17, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of December 7, 2025.

In addition, the Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends on three series of its preferred stock.

  • A quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NYSE: FLG PRA) at the rate of $15.94 per preferred share, which equates to $0.3984 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of the Series A preferred stock. The dividend is payable on December 17, 2025, to holders of record of Series A preferred stock as of December 7, 2025.

  • A quarterly cash dividend on its Series B Noncumulative Convertible Preferred Stock of $3.3333 per share. The dividend is payable on December 17, 2025, to holders of record of Series B preferred stock as of December 7, 2025.

  • A quarterly cash dividend on its Series D Non-Voting Common Equivalent Stock of $3.3333 per share. The dividend is payable on December 17, 2025, to holders of record of Series D preferred stock as of December 7, 2025.

Flagstar Bank, N.A.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. is one of the largest regional banks in the country and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At September 30, 2025, Flagstar Financial, Inc., the former holding company for the Bank, on a consolidated basis, had $91.7 billion of assets, $63.2 billion of loans, deposits of $69.2 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.1 billion. Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates approximately 340 locations across nine states, with strong footholds in the greater New York/New Jersey metropolitan region and in the upper Midwest, along with a significant presence in fast-growing markets in Florida and the West Coast.

Investor Contact:
Salvatore J. DiMartino
(516) 683-4286

Media Contact:
Steven Bodakowski
(248) 312-5872

SOURCE Flagstar Bank, N.A.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $0.11 PER DILUTED SHARE AND ADJUSTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE

FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $0.11 PER DILUTED SHARE AND ADJUSTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE

Flagstar Bank, N.A. (NYSE: FLG), today reported results for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2025. On an adjusted basis third quarter...
FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF HOLDING COMPANY REORGANIZATION

FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF HOLDING COMPANY REORGANIZATION

Flagstar Bank, N.A. (NYSE: FLG) today announced the completion of its previously approved holding company reorganization, effective at the close of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics