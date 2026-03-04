FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. TO PARTICIPATE AT THE RBC CAPITAL MARKETS 2026 GLOBAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS CONFERENCE

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank, N.A. (NYSE: FLG) (the "Bank") will participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2026 Global Financial Institutions Conference in New York on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Otting, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Lee Smith, and Senior Executive Vice President & President of Commercial and Private Banking, Richard Raffetto, are scheduled to take part in a fireside chat-style discussion at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Bank's website at ir.flagstar.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 12 hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived at the Bank's website through 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Flagstar Bank, N.A.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. is one of the largest regional banks in the country and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At December 31, 2025, the Bank had $87.5 billion of assets, $61.0 billion of loans, deposits of $66.0 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.1 billion. Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates approximately 340 locations across ten states, with strong footholds in the greater New York/New Jersey metropolitan region and in the upper Midwest, along with a significant presence in fast-growing markets in Florida and the West Coast.

Investor Contact:

Salvatore J. DiMartino

(516) 683-4286

SOURCE Flagstar Bank, N.A.