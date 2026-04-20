Flagstar Bank Opens Newest Private Client Office in San Francisco

New Location Follows the Opening of Private Client Offices in New York City and Palm Beach

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank, N.A. (NYSE: FLG), today announced the opening of its newest Private Client Office at 300 California Street in San Francisco. The new office is the third location, joining New York City and Palm Beach, in the Private Bank's strategic physical expansion to foster collaboration and strengthen client relationships with affluent and high-net-worth individuals, business owners, entrepreneurs, family offices, and professional service firms and their owners.

Located at the corner of California and Battery, the office spans approximately 6,400 square feet across two floors and is designed to support 23 bankers, with three conference rooms to accommodate client meetings and collaboration. Flagstar partnered with design firm Gensler again for this office to ensure clients have a similar experience when they walk into a Flagstar Private Client Office. The San Francisco office is led by Dina Zapanta, Senior Vice President, Private Client Office Director, who has extensive private and commercial banking leadership experience.

The ground floor offers Flagstar's signature concierge-style environment with a conference room for clients allowing bankers to provide a premier private banking experience to affluent clients, business owners, and professional service firms while catering to their sophisticated needs. The second floor features a conference room and a private meeting suite providing additional space for experienced bankers and subject matter experts. Together, the two floors deliver a comprehensive banking experience, uniting expertise, privacy, and tailored solutions to support every aspect of a client's financial needs.

"Our latest Private Client Office in San Francisco is another significant milestone for Flagstar Private Bank as we are intentionally setting our roots in California to meet and serve our West Coast clients," said Mark Pittsey, Head of Private Banking and Wealth, Flagstar Bank. "This office is a reflection of who we are and how we serve our clients with white-glove service and access to our full range of our services, spanning banking, wealth management, fund finance, trust and estate planning, insurance, and more. From Florida to New York City and San Francisco, we are ready to work side by side with our clients as they grow."

Flagstar Private Bank and Wealth Management serves individuals, families, business owners, and organizations seeking sophisticated and customized financial advice through a dedicated private banker, using a relationship-driven approach to address both their business and personal banking needs. Clients receive a tailored, boutique lending, banking, and wealth management experience that leverages the full breadth and depth of the company's expertise and capabilities.

Flagstar Bank, N.A.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. is one of the largest regional banks in the country and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At December 31, 2025, the Bank had $87.5 billion of assets, $61.0 billion of loans, deposits of $66.0 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.1 billion. Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates approximately 340 locations across ten states, with strong footholds in the greater New York/New Jersey metropolitan region and in the upper Midwest, along with a significant presence in fast-growing markets in Florida and the West Coast.

Investor Contact:

Salvatore J. DiMartino

516-683-4286

SOURCE Flagstar Bank, N.A.