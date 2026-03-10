FLAGSTAR BANK RECOGNIZED FOR ITS COMMITMENT TO SERVING MIDDLE MARKET CUSTOMERS

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank, N.A. (NYSE: FLG) (the "Bank") has been recognized by Crisil Coalition Greenwich as Best Bank for Customer Service for Middle Market Banking in the U.S. for 2026.

"Flagstar Bank is committed to providing best-in-class service to our clients and this recognition from Crisil Coalition Greenwich reinforces our dedication and commitment to our middle market business clients," said Joe Abruzzo, Head of Corporate and Regional Commercial Banking at Flagstar Bank. "We are proud to be recognized and look forward to continuing to provide deep expertise and bespoke solutions to help our clients reach their goals and aspirations."

Previously, Flagstar had been recognized in 2025, as a top small business bank receiving the following awards:

Best Bank – Likelihood to Recommend for Small Business Banking in the U.S. (Northeast)





Best Bank – Customer Service for Small Business Banking in the U.S.





Best Bank – Likelihood to Recommend for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

"We've been intentional about building a team that meets clients where they are and positions them for what comes next," said Rich Raffetto, President of Commercial & Private Banking. "This recognition reflects the progress we're making as we continue to deliver the white‑glove experience and tailored solutions our clients expect from us."

Crisil Coalition Greenwich is a leading global provider of data, analytics and insights to the financial services industry. The Coalition Greenwich 2026 Awards for Best Bank is determined by research scores that measure the quality of service and products by providers. For more information about the Best Bank Awards and the Crisil Coalition Greenwich selection process, visit www.greenwich.com.

Source: Coalition Greenwich Voice of Client - 2025 Commercial Banking Study

Flagstar Bank, N.A.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. is one of the largest regional banks in the country and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At December 31, 2025, the Bank had $87.5 billion of assets, $61.0 billion of loans, deposits of $66.0 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.1 billion. Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates approximately 340 locations across ten states, with strong footholds in the greater New York/New Jersey metropolitan region and in the upper Midwest, along with a significant presence in fast-growing markets in Florida and the West Coast.

