Flair Secures Investment and Strategic Relationship with RectorSeal®

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flair, a leading provider of smart home HVAC control solutions, today announced a strategic investment from RectorSeal, a leading manufacturer of HVAC/R and plumbing accessories.

This investment—led by RectorSeal with participation from SOSV, Skyview, Peter Nagar, SIG, Ulrich Gall, and Lowercarbon Capital—will empower Flair to accelerate its growth, expand its market leading hvacOS™ smart heating and cooling platform, strengthen its position in the home HVAC control market, and drive its mission to bring meaningful energy reduction while improving comfort in people's lives.

"We are thrilled to develop a strong working relationship with RectorSeal, whose commitment to excellence, extensive channel presence and standing in the HVAC market aligns perfectly with our passion for delivering breakthrough, simple, and affordable solutions to address heating and cooling airflow and control issues that have plagued homeowners for decades. This collaboration allows us to deliver even greater value to our customers, channels, and HVAC industry partners." – Daniel Myers, Co-Founder and CEO, Flair

The relationship provides Flair access to invaluable RectorSeal resources, including a vast distribution network and opportunity to work towards a variety of mutually beneficial strategic initiatives. Ultimately, the collaboration will enable Flair to reach a wider audience of homeowners and HVAC professionals, driving further adoption of its smart home devices.

"Flair's innovative technology aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions to the HVAC/R industry and expand our presence in the emerging smart home HVAC control market. We are excited to support Flair's growth and help them bring their smart home hvacOS™ platform and products to a broader market." – Jeff Underwood, President, RectorSeal

About Flair

Founded in 2014, Flair is a leading provider of smart home technology that empowers homeowners to control their indoor climate and energy consumption. With its innovative products and user-friendly app, Flair offers a seamless and efficient way to manage home comfort.

For more information about Flair's smart home HVAC control solutions please visit flair.co .

About RectorSeal

RectorSeal, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSWI], is a leading provider of quality solutions for the professional trades serving heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC/R), plumbing, electrical, and construction markets.

For more information about RectorSeal's innovative products and brands that increase efficiency and improve reliability, please visit rectorseal.com .

