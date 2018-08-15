DUBLIN, Aug 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Flame Arrestors Market by Type (In-Line and End-of-Line), Application (Storage Tank, Pipeline, Incinerator, Ventilation System), End-user (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Waste-to-Energy Plant), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flame arrestors market is estimated to be USD 713.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 924.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.31%.

Stringent safety norms and regulations in industries and the growing demand for shale gas and tight oil are expected to the drive the growth of the flame arrestors market.

The flame arrestors market has been segmented, by type, into in-line and end-of-line. The in-line segment is expected to be the largest because of the rising demand for detonation arrestors for pipelines and ventilation systems of storage terminals in the oil & gas industry.

The flame arrestors market has been segmented, by application, into storage tank, pipeline, incinerator, ventilation system, and others. The others segment includes generator, vacuum pump, and compressor. The storage tank segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The growth in the oil & gas terminals as a result of increased investments in refineries and petrochemical industries are driving the growth for the storage tank segment.

The flame arrestors market has been segmented, by end-user, into oil & gas, chemical, metals & mining, pharmaceutical, waste-to-energy plant, and others. The others segment includes food & beverage, marine, and primary non-metallic industries. The oil & gas segment is estimated to hold the largest market share by 2023. The shale gas and tight oil boom in North America and the Asia Pacific is the driving factor for the growth of the oil & gas segment in the flame arrestors market.

The flame arrestors market has been analyzed with respect to 6 regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the flame arrestors market during the forecast period. Continued investments in refinery expansion and construction of storage terminals and tank farms in the region are driving the growth of flame arrestors in the Asia Pacific. The rapidly growing pharmaceutical and chemical industries in the region are further contributing to the growth.

The major factor restraining the growth of the flame arrestors market is the lack of effective monitoring of safety instrumentation in emerging economies. This restraining factor is particularly prevalent in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China, India, and Indonesia where small and mid-sized manufacturers opt for hazard prevention equipment like gas blanketing systems to save costs rather than installing hazard protection equipment like flame arrestors.

Some of the leading players in the flame arrestors market include Emerson (US), Braunschweiger Flammenfilter (Germany), Elmac Technologies (UK), Protectoseal (US), and Tornado Combustion Technologies (US). Contracts & agreements were the most commonly adopted strategy by the top players in the market from 2014 to 2018. It was followed by new product developments.

